IBM Partners with Moderna for “COVID Reset”. “Health Passports Are Here”

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

Global Research, March 22, 2021Mercola

Better hang on folks, as technocracy’s plan to digitize you to the blockchain so you can be manipulated and controlled as a digital asset is being deployed — just as they said they would.

Please understand, though, that this technocracy blockchain implementation is centralized, which is the primary problem as it is under the government’s control. This is in radical contrast to decentralized crypto assets like bitcoin, which I believe actually offers a solution to the impending tyranny and seizure of our finances.

Health Passports Are Here

Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear that “health passports” would be implemented, and in recent months the reality of what we’re facing is getting clearer. Make no mistake: The voluntary “health passes” now being rolled out are just the tip of the iceberg.

Before long, they will become mandatory, at which point unvaccinated individuals will be effectively excluded from society. This is the slippery slope I’ve warned about that will create two separate classes of citizens: those with approved and verified health status, and the “untouchables.”

Not only will these passes — once mandatory — restrict your ability to move about and engage in social activities if you’re unvaccinated, but you will also face financial penalties. Even your ability to obtain employment will ultimately be based on your medical decisions.1

Evidence of this can be found in IBM Watson Health’s announcement that IBM’s Digital Health Pass will be integrated into Salesforce’s Work.com “to help businesses, schools and governments verify vaccine and health status.”2

In short, we will soon find ourselves in an iatrarchy, meaning we’re governed by physicians’ decisions (although the ruling agency is more likely to be Bill Gates than a qualified medical expert), and if you refuse, you’re penalized. Other descriptive terms include medical technofascism and medical technocracy.

Regardless of how you describe it, the fact is you will no longer have the right of self-determination. You will no longer have the right to decide what medical risk-taking you’re willing to submit to, and which you’d rather do without. Your body and your health will no longer be yours to preside over.

If you want to have the ability to shop, socialize, get an education and work, you’ll have to hand over your body, and all your biological data, for the medical technocracy to do with what it will. It’s hard to imagine a less free society than that.

IBM Partners With Moderna

IBM and Moderna have taken the next step toward tracking vaccinated individuals in real time by teaming up to produce COVID-19 digital health passes to allow people to “return to the activities and things they love.” As reported by Raul Diego in a March 10, 2021, Mint Press News article:3

“According to a company press release,4 the collaboration will ‘focus on exploring the utility of IBM capabilities in the U.S.,’ such as a recently unveiled pilot program for a COVID-19 Digital Health Pass in the State of New York, which effectively deputizes private businesses to enforce government-imposed Covid-19 regulations.”

IBM and Moderna will “explore technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain and hybrid cloud” to “support smarter COVID-19 vaccine management,” according to the press release.5 In short, the partnership is aimed at facilitating data sharing between “governments, health care providers, life science organizations and individuals,” but this data is not restricted to health data.

As reported by Diego,6 other “multiple blockchain ledger applications” being leveraged include IBM’s Blockchain Transparent Supply and Food Trust services, which shares food sourcing and supply-chain data, and its Blockchain World Wire cross-border payment processing service.

Vaccine Pass Rolled Out in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the so-called Excelsior Pass,7 built on IBM’s Digital Health Pass, during his January 2021 state of the state address.8

The first test of the Excelsior Pass took place during an NBA game at the Barclays Center. A second test occurred March 2, 2021, at an NHL game at Madison Square Garden. Other pilot programs for health verification passes have also been rolled out in various places around the world.Right now, vaccine passports are voluntary, but IBM is already looking at the Excelsior Pass as a model for what it predicts will be mandatory digital health passes in the future.

In Israel, for example, there’s the Green Pass,9 and in Los Angeles, California, schools have adopted the Daily Pass QR Health Portal, a partnership between Microsoft and Anthem Health, the largest membership health system in the U.S.10 And, March 17, 2021, the European Commission proposed its version of “digital green certificates” that the EC says will offer a “coordinated approach” to allow citizens to freely travel around Europe.11

Right now, vaccine passports are voluntary, but IBM is already looking at the Excelsior Pass as a model for what it predicts will be mandatory digital health passes in the future. According to IBM’s U.S. public and federal market leader, Steve LaFleche, the passes will cease to be voluntary “once government guidelines and regulations force the private sector to enforce their implementation.”12As noted by Diego:13

“Conveniently, IBM’s strong presence in the law enforcement space, as one of the largest providers of digital profiling technologies and AI policing systems in the world, may also help with any obstacles Moderna may face among vaccine-hesitant populations.”

Genetic Profiteering Is Part of the New Economy

In his article,14 Diego highlights the connection between these health passes and the far broader agenda known as the Great Reset, which involves a complete “redesign of supply chain and capital organization structures.” The plan is to replace conventional capitalism with a data-driven economic model, and part of this scheme is the collection of our genomic data.

“DNA is the single point of data convergence across humanity that allows for these new ‘moral’ economic models to generate enough volume to replicate present-day economies of scale and design financial instruments to exploit human beings at a cellular level,” Diego writes.15

He points out that in 2017, Tal Zacks, former chief medical officer at Moderna, gave a Ted Talk16 in which he explained that the company’s mRNA “information technology” is — contrary to current denials — designed to manipulate the human genetic code.

Transhumanist Dr. Bradley Perkins — former deputy director of the Office of Strategy and Innovation at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and chief medical officer for The Commons Project, responsible for the creation of the CommonPass17 in collaboration with the World Economic Forum — has also discussed the profit potential of genomic data collection across the health care and insurance industries.18 In an article discussing the scaling up of data-capitalism, Diego writes:19

“Stored in Amazon’s cloud servers, Human Longevity’s bioinformatics platform is only one of several next-generation sequencing technologies designed to perform the type of comparative genome sequencing work Perkins and his life science industry colleagues are counting on to carry out what he estimates is ‘probably the largest scale enterprise ever’ of ‘translating the language of biology in the form of linear DNA code into the language of health and disease.’

Perkins admits that ‘the genome in isolation, it’s not very useful’ and that what the business of genomics basically boils down to is the ‘building [of] integrated health records,’ in order to be able to correlate ‘high-quality clinical data’ with the whole genome sequence.

‘We’re in the business of building a large database,’ Perkins reveals … With CommonPass, Perkins is continuing to do all he can to build that database. After all, a biometric passport required at all ports of entry would go a long way to procuring a goldmine of genomic data.”

Technofascism in the Name of COVID Response

It’s now beyond clear that COVID-19 is being used as the justification for the implementation of new economic and social systems20 that have been decades in the making. And, while changes are couched in socially appealing terms like social justice, environmental protection and all things fair and wonderful, the truth is diametrically opposed to the terms used.

The Great Reset will separate the technocratic elite from the masses and turn global government into a dictatorship. I’ve written many articles detailing this scheme from various angles.

Without doubt, this is an economic war on the working class. Since the beginning of the pandemic around March 2020, the greatest transfer of wealth has taken place, from the middle class to the wealthiest among us, and the Great Reset will complete this transfer such that we eventually will own nothing.21,22

That proclamation is not hyperbole. It comes straight from the horse’s mouth — the World Economic Forum — which, for years, has been one of the driving forces of this technocratic, transhumanistic agenda.

One of the reasons why many have a hard time wrapping their minds around the problem of the Great Reset and the technocratic agenda is because they don’t understand how technocrats view humanity. It is in fact very different from the view most of us have of what it means to be human. Most tend to agree with the view that humans are sovereign beings who are free by divine authority.

This is the view enshrined in the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. Technocracy, on the other hand, views humans as a natural resource, no different from an oil deposit or livestock, and they are to be used as such.

To minimize problems within this human resource management system, there needs to be maximum compliance with minimal effort. This is where social engineering through media propaganda (brainwashing), censorship and artificial intelligence comes in, and this is why they are using centralized blockchain technology. Their goal is to digitize you and your family, and convert everyone into digital assets that are easily manipulated and controlled.

For the most part, once fully implemented, the control system will be fully automated. To use the health pass as one example, say you miss your vaccination date. The system will know you didn’t show up for your shot, and your access to banking might be cut off until it registers that you got your inoculation.

There doesn’t even need to be another human involved, because your physical body, health records, geolocation, activities and financials are all connected and trackable in real time by artificial intelligence-driven software that analyzes everything you do.Revealing Their Plan Can Help Stop It

If you want to take a deep-dive into the COVID economic reset, check out my new hero and technocracy exposure queen, Alison McDowell. She has a blog called Wrench in the Gears. In the video above,23 McDowell discusses the Fourth Industrial Revolution and human capital commodity markets, which are part and parcel of the Great Reset, and how the pandemic has allowed the technocrats to push through longstanding plans to radically change the way we learn, work and live.

As noted by McDowell, what we’re looking at down the road is basic human needs being turned into global investment markets, and the condition for this is massive surveillance tied to a predatory police state apparatus.

This anti-human “new normal” that world leaders are now urging us to accept and embrace is the trap of all traps. The good news is that while the trap has been sprung, the door has not yet closed. The way we prevent the implementation of the Great Reset in all its glory is through transparency. If enough people end up understanding what’s really going on and what the goal of this Great Reset actually is, they won’t be able to implement it.

The technocratic elite need us all to passively acquiesce, because there are far more of us than there are of them. That’s what pandemic measures are achieving. We’re growing to accept work and travel restrictions. We’re growing to accept government telling us where and how we can celebrate holidays, and with whom. With the rollout of voluntary health passes, we’ll grow to accept the idea that we cannot enter certain venues unless we can show the proper “papers.”

We simply must refuse to accept this. The days of uncertainty about what COVID-19 is are over, and we must take a strong stand against the continued erosion of our personal freedoms. We must also carefully reconstruct how we live and interact in order to minimize our contribution to the transhumanist technocratic control system, because we are actually the ones financing and helping build the very control system that is meant to enslave us.

We work for companies that are building the system. We buy products from them, which allows them to generate the needed revenue. So, we must stop buying their products and stop working for them. Google, for example, and also to a large extent Facebook, have been collecting your personal data for nearly two decades.

They have created massive server farms that are capable of analyzing this data with deep learning and artificial intelligence software to generate incredibly precise details on just what type of propaganda and false narrative is required to surreptitiously manipulate you into the behavior they are seeking.

By using these products, you’re giving them the very things they need to control and enslave you. It’s crucial to understand that the vast majority of information you are exposed to is carefully designed propaganda crafted from nearly two decades of personal data mining.

Never Surrender to the New Normal

Right now, we only have two choices: freedom or living under authoritarian rule. Temporary oppressive controls might be warranted in certain extreme circumstances where public health is at grave risk, but COVID-19 is not a threat to a majority of the population. It’s no more perilous to the masses than the seasonal flu that we’ve lived with all our lives.

Data24 show the overall noninstitutionalized infection fatality ratio is 0.26%. People under the age of 40 have a mere 0.01% risk of dying from the infection. The vast majority that test positive for SARS-CoV-2 have no symptoms at all, and most do not get seriously ill.

What’s more, the average age of death from COVID-19 is somewhere between 76.925 and 82.26Either way, this is right around the average age of death from any cause anyway, and therefore not an outrageous threat to public health. The answer, if we really want to protect the masses, is to educate and promote healthy living at all stages of life.

Segregating society into classes based on vaccination status achieves nothing except the willful destruction of our freedom. The goal of this agenda is profit through control. Nothing else. By tying health care into the digital surveillance apparatus, you end up with a very robust platform for automated mass control that can then be expanded into all other areas of life until the very idea of self-determination and personal decision-making becomes obsolete.

Safeguarding our Constitutional rights and civil liberties against unlawful government overreach is essential. Once those freedoms are relinquished, they will be difficult, if not impossible, to get back. By showing proof that you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, through a digital certificate or app on your phone, the hope is that you can once again board an airplane and travel freely, attend a concert or enjoy a meal in your favorite restaurant, just like you used to.

Except, being required to present your “papers” in order to live your life isn’t actually freedom at all — it’s a loss of personal liberty that you once had, one that disappeared right before your eyes and one that’s setting the stage for even more intrusive surveillance and privacy erosion.

While government has a duty to protect the health and welfare of its citizens, this duty must be balanced against the loss of individual rights and liberties.

Since many of our elected leaders are clearly not up to the task of defending those rights and liberties on their own accord, we must demand it, and refuse to comply with tyrannical proposals such as “voluntary health passports,” because soon enough, they will become mandatory. After that, there’s no telling what you’ll have to do next.

*

