Israeli Knesset Elections: Will Bibi Prevail? Despite “Charges of Bribery, Fraud and Breach of Trust”

By Stephen Lendman

Global Research, March 22, 2021

Knesset coalitions run Israel. Multiple parties participate, at times new ones.

No single party has enough support to gain a 61-seat Knesset majority.

On Tuesday, Israelis will again go to the polls.

Competing parties include Netanyahu’s Likud, Yesh Lapid, New Hope, Labor, Yamina, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Israel Beiteinu, Kahol Lavan, Meretz, Religious Zionism, New Economic Party, Joint (Arab) List (combining Hadash, Balad and Ta’al), and United Arab List running on its own.

Comprising around 20% of Israel’s population, Arab citizens are treated like fifth column threats.

They’re discriminated against, denied their fundamental rights, and have no say over how apartheid Israel is run.

Hard right Zionist ideologues and religious fundamentalists run the country.

A fantasy democracy like the US and other Western societies, the real thing is effectively banned.

Ordinary Israeli Jews and Arab citizens are powerless. Militant extremists run things.

Millions of Occupied Palestinians are harmed most, notably about two million Gazans.

Suffocating under a repressive blockade since 2007, time and again the Strip is invaded and terror-bombed by Israel at its discretion.

When farcical elections are held, Israeli voters effectively get to choose between death by hanging or firing squad.

Most Israelis are unaware of how greatly their rights eroded under hardline Netanyahu-led rule.

According to final poll results last Tuesday, neither the pro-or-anti-Netanyahu bloc has enough support for a 61-seat Knesset majority.

Naftali Bennett’s Yamina Party is uncommitted. Whichever bloc it aligns with post-election could tip the balance of power in its favor.

Last Tuesday’s poll showed Netanyahu-led Likud winning 31 seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 19, New Hope and Yamina each with 9, Shas with 8, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Yisrael Beytenu with seven each.Dead Heat in Farcical Israeli Elections

Labor and the Religious Zionist Party are each projected to win 5 seats, Blue and White, Meretz and Ra’am each with 4.

The above are projections. Tuesday election results could surprise — though based on most past elections, it’s unlikely.

According to last Tuesday’s poll, anti-Netanyahu bloc parties are projected to win 56 seats to 51 for Likud and allied parties.

A separate poll has Netanyahu allied parties winning 60 seats with Yamina support, one short of a Knesset majority.

At this time, results are unclear — a final “poll” to be held Tuesday when Israelis vote.

According to Haaretz on Saturday, “tens of thousands protested against Netanyahu throughout Israel (for the) 39th consecutive week.”

Over 20,000 massed near his official residence.

“A convoy of cars from around the country is also making its way to Netanyahu’s Balfour Street residence,” Haaretz reported.

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Uzi Vogelman rejected a Likud petition against anti-Netanyahu demonstrations.

Saying there’s no legal basis to deny the right of public assembly, his ruling applies to Jews alone, not Arab Israeli citizens or Occupied Palestinians oppressed under military rule. Civil rule denied them.

Netanyahu was first elected Israeli prime minister in February 1993.

Succeeded by Ariel Sharon, Bibi regained power in March 2009, holding it to the present time.

Based on the latest poll results, he’s favored over challengers this week.

Results won’t be known until a majority bloc of at least 61 seats is formed post-election.

Separately, Netanyahu’s trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust drags on endlessly.

In late February, the Jerusalem District Court postponed its evidentiary stage until post-elections.

Since trial proceedings began last May, his lawyers repeatedly used delaying tactics, including complaints alleging “criminal tactics” against the prosecution.

It’s unclear how much longer proceedings will last until charges against Netanyahu are ruled on for or against him — despite strong evidence showing culpability.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

VISIT MY WEBSITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman). Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

My two Wall Street books are timely reading:

“How Wall Street Fleeces America: Privatized Banking, Government Collusion, and Class War”

https://www.claritypress.com/product/how-wall-street-fleeces-america/

“Banker Occupation: Waging Financial War on Humanity”

https://www.claritypress.com/product/banker-occupation-waging-financial-war-on-humanity/

Related Articles

On February 10, Israel held parliamentary elections for 120 seats in its 18th Knesset. The process repeats every four years unless the body calls an earlier election by majority vote. The prime minister may also ask the president to request one early that will proceed unless the Knesset blocks it.…

21 February 2009

10 March 2020

25 September 2019The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Stephen Lendman, Global Research, 2021