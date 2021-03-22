Selected Articles: “The Great Reset” Is Here: Follow the Money.

By Global Research News

Global Research, March 22, 2021

Syria: The Price of Resistance

By Dr. Chandra Muzaffar, March 22 2021

Few nations in recent decades have been targeted by a superpower the way the United States of America has subjected Syria to various forms of attack.

“The Great Reset” Is Here: Follow the Money. “Insane Lockdown” of the Global Economy, “The Green Agenda”

By F. William Engdahl, March 21 2021

The top-down reorganization of the world economy by a technocratic cabal led by the group around the Davos World Economic Forum– the so-called Great Reset or UN Agenda 2030– is no future proposal. It is well into actualization as the world remains in insane lockdown.

Tony Blair and the Iraq War of 2003: Should He Stand Trial for the Crime of Waging a “War of Aggression”?

By Adeyinka Makinde, March 22 2021

March 20th 2003 was the start of the Iraq War, a war many argue was an illegal “war of aggression” as prescribed under the Nuremberg Principles.

Walmart, Amazon and the Colonial Deindustrialisation of India

By Colin Todhunter, March 21 2021

In June 2018, the Joint Action Committee against Foreign Retail and E-commerce (JACAFRE) issued a statement on Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart. It argued that it undermines India’s economic and digital sovereignty and the livelihood of millions in India.

John Magufuli: Death of an African Freedom Fighter, Confronted Big Pharma and the Corrupt Covid Cabal

By Celia Farber, March 21 2021

With humor, cheek, and audacity, Magufuli had crossed a line—exposing the fraud and illegitimacy of the PCR testing apparatus that the WHO relied on to justify the global lockdown, the terror, and the vaccine rollouts.

Biden’s Tough-guy Flexing at ‘Soulless Killer’ Putin Would be Funny if the Consequences Weren’t So Serious

By Scott Ritter, March 19 2021

Joe Biden’s effort to label Vladimir Putin as a “soulless killer” is the latest in a series of fact-free allegations that define US-Russian relations today. The real aim is to make Biden look like the strong leader he isn’t.

The American Terror State

By Donald Monaco, March 22 2021

On February 26, 2021, imperial President Joe Biden ordered the bombing of “Iranian backed militias” in Syria. Biden’s action was rationalized as “retaliation” for rocket attacks on American troops in Iraq that killed a mercenary contractor and injured a U.S. soldier.

CDC Ignores Inquiry into Increasing Number of Deaths, Injuries Reported After COVID Vaccines

By Megan Redshaw, March 22 2021

Data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the number of injuries and deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following COVID vaccines showed 38,444 reports of adverse events since Dec. 14, 2020.

IBM Partners with Moderna for “COVID Reset”. “Health Passports Are Here”

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, March 22 2021

Better hang on folks, as technocracy’s plan to digitize you to the blockchain so you can be manipulated and controlled as a digital asset is being deployed — just as they said they would.

“The Chicken Little” Act Isn’t Working – COVID Mania Is Wearing Off. Resistance is Unfolding

By Jordan Schachtel, March 22 2021

The “public health experts” are scrambling to remain in the spotlight, and even their most reliable scare tactics are failing to keep the masses compliant, paranoid, and afraid.

COVID-19 Vaccine Risks and Research

By Nina Beety, March 21 2021

COVID-19 and related policy steps are causing great suffering, devastation, and economic harm. Below is the letter I sent to my county’s health officer with my research on COVID-19 vaccine risks, treatment options, and prevalence statistics, and asking him to take action.

Video: COVID-19 the “Pandemic” Is Over. “A Novel Virus Closely Related to Corona Viruses Which Contribute to the Common Cold”

By Dr. Mike Yeadon and Julia Hartley-Brewer, March 22 2021

Mike Yeadon, Pfizer former chief scientific advisor: “Yes, its a novel virus but its very closely related to at least four other viruses that circulate freely in the population, which are all corona viruses and contribute to the common cold, so bluntly it was naive of them (government etc) to assume everyone was susceptible..”

Call for a Moratorium on COVID Jabs in North America

By Anthony Hall, March 21 2021

In responding to the dangers of the COVID concoctions currently being injected into the blood streams of the general public, vaccine designer Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche warned that humanity may be on the brink of “a global catastrophe without equal.”

The Ides of March 2011: NATO’s ‘Humanitarian’ War on Libya

By Michael Welch, Abayomi Azikiwe, and Mahdi Darius Nazemroaya, March 20 2021

“This is injustice, it is clear aggression, and it is uncalculated risk for its consequences on the Mediterranean and Europe…We are confronting Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, nothing more. What would you do if you found them controlling American …”

Related Articles

9 January 2021

27 February 2021

5 December 2020The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021