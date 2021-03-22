Watch



Late in the afternoon of September 11, 2001, a 47-story skyscraper on the edge of the World Trade Center complex collapsed symmetrically into its footprint — despite not being hit by an airplane and enduring only limited damage from the fall of the Twin Towers and small pockets of fire.

“They [federal investigators] ignored evidence. And it wasn’t because they didn’t know about it.”

Posted March 27, 2021

https://www.youtube.com/embed/uu9Ypnffh-A

Watch on Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uu9Ypnffh-A&t=9s

Directed by Dylan Avery and narrated by Ed Asner, SEVEN tells the story of World Trade Center Building 7 — from its jaw-dropping “collapse” on 9/11 to the government’s blatant cover-up to the intrepid study by Dr. Leroy Hulsey and his Ph.D. students at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

https://www.ae911truth.org/seven