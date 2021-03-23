Selected Articles: Toronto Police Officers Challenge “Unconstitutional Public Health Measures”

By Global Research News

Global Research, March 23, 2021

Video: “Police On Guard for Thee”: Toronto Police Officers Challenge “Unconstitutional Public Health Measures”

By Len Faul and Julius Ruechel, March 23 2021

For those officers who are silent while we are ordered to enact questionable policies, mandates and bylaws, we hope you will #Remember your Oath” Important commitment by police officers in Toronto.

Is Joe Biden Enabling Russiagate 2?

By Philip Giraldi, March 23 2021

Joe is relying on the “evidence” provided by a conveniently timed new declassified “Intelligence Community Assessment” entitled “Foreign Threats to the 2020 US Federal Election.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Tested on Babies Even as Death Toll Mounts. Greatest Public Health Calamity in Modern History

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, March 23 2021

If early statistics are any indication, we are facing the greatest public health calamity in modern history. No, I’m not talking about a third, fourth or fifth wave of COVID-19. I’m talking about the current vaccination campaign.

New Research Points to Link Between AstraZeneca Vaccine and Blood Clots

By Megan Redshaw, March 23 2021

Researchers in Norway and Germany say they’ve identified antibodies that provoke immune reactions leading to the type of cerebral blood clots experienced by some people who received AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine.

Germany: Whistleblower Says Seven of 31 Nursing Home Residents Died Immediately after Forced Pfizer mRNA Shots

By TheCOVIDBlog.com and Reiner Fuellmich, March 23 2021

A frightening video of a lawyer interviewing an anonymous whistleblower tells stories of horror at a Berlin nursing home for dementia patients.

Want a Job? Get a Shot!

By Rep. Ron Paul, March 23 2021

Masks and TSA screenings are “security theater” done to reassure those frightened by government and media propaganda regarding coronavirus and terrorism that the government is protecting them. Covid oppression will worsen if vaccine passports become more widely required.

“Lockdown Children’s Rights”: We Are Killing the Souls of Our Children!

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, March 23 2021

Why do we still believe that politicians can be trusted and that they only have our health in mind with their illegal measures: whether masking or muzzling, whether social distancing, whether compulsory testing for small school children or compulsory vaccination for adults. All without scientific evidence!

Capitalizing on Conflict: How Defense Contractors and Foreign Nations Lobby for Arms Sales

By Dan Auble, March 23 2021

Defense companies spend millions every year lobbying politicians and donating to their campaigns. In the past two decades, their extensive network of lobbyists and donors have directed $285 million in campaign contributions and $2.5 billion in lobbying spending to influence defense policy.

The Gen Z Emergency: The Best Climate Book You Will Ever Read

By Elizabeth Woodworth, March 23 2021

Generation Z is the newest generation, born between 1997 and 2012/15. They are currently 6 to 24 years old. In the US alone, they number 68 million. Gen Z is in the crosshairs of the coming climate catastrophe.

America Should Swallow Its Pride on Iran

By Geoff LaMear, March 23 2021

The United States will only provide sanctions relief after Iran returns to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, while Iran will not budge before the U.S., whose policy rests on the assumption that Iran can be forced to capitulate. This assumption is faulty.

Israeli Knesset Elections: Will Bibi Prevail? Despite “Charges of Bribery, Fraud and Breach of Trust”

By Stephen Lendman, March 22 2021

Knesset coalitions run Israel. Multiple parties participate, at times new ones. No single party has enough support to gain a 61-seat Knesset majority. On Tuesday, Israelis will again go to the polls.

