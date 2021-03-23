Video: “Police On Guard for Thee”: Toronto Police Officers Challenge “Unconstitutional Public Health Measures”

For those officers who are silent while we are ordered to enact questionable policies, mandates and bylaws, we hope you will #Remember your Oath”

By Len Faul and Julius Ruechel

Global Research, March 23, 2021Julius Ruechel 2 March 2021

Important commitment by police officers in Toronto.

Remember your Oath. Law enforcement officers Worldwide should follow suit. Spread the word.

***

Len Faul is a retired former Inspector with the Toronto Police.

He agreed to sit down with me for an interview to talk about how he and a group of active and former police officers are working to stop these unconstitutional public health measures and how we can work together to push back against what our politicians and health authorities are doing to us.

A big thank you to Len Faul and his colleagues at Police On Guard For Thee for meeting with me and letting me ask all these questions, and most of all for the enormous effort they are making on our behalf! I know it’s a volunteer effort so it means the world to me that they are doing this on all our behalf.

00:00​ Intro

01:17​ 1. POLICE ON GUARD’S MISSION AND COURT CASE

02:56​ public health – look at the evidence

04:04​ “it’s not a policing issue” – mandatory laws vs asking nicely

05:16​ the police oath

07:48​ the court case being brought to court to challenge the “regulations” that they’re being forced to enforce

08:58​ risk of reprisals

09:56​ examples of police standing for the public

10:38​ educating citizens & frontline police officers

12:41​ 2. PRESSURE COOKER: the toll on citizens & police

14:57​ legal risks to police officers

16:05​ Crimes Against Humanity – government accountabilityMartial Law Masquerading as Law and Order: The Police State’s Language of Force

16:58​ police officers in danger

18:39​ destroying community support for police

21:13​ 3. CAN POLICE STOP UNCONSTITUTIONAL LAWS?

22:00​ how policing works in Canada

22:07​ Police Service Boards

23:28​ churches, business closures & protests

26:58​ 4. STOP ENFORCEMENT – courts, police associations & police service boards

29:54​ what if an individual police officer refuses?

31.20 “They must obey a lawful order, they must not obey an unlawful order”

32:52​ what if an entire department refuses?

36:59​ courts have surrendered to health authorities

42:54​ 5. KNOW YOUR RIGHTS – petitions, masks, overzealous officers

44:26​ Know your rights – tips and tricks from Police On Guard

44:41​ disarming overzealous officers

45:06​ mask laws

46:22​ 6. GUIDE TO GETTING YOUR VOICES HEARD

48:16​ the failure of the media

49:18​ writing letters to your local police department

51:10​ guide to protesting during COVID

53:09​ organizing protests

54:20​ government hypocrisy and overreach

58:22​ civil injunctions, business closures, etc.

1:00:01​ what to do if you get a ticket

1:01:11​ overwhelming the courts – it will never get to a trial

1:01:38​ Malicious Prosecution – message to the public and police officers

1:03:21​ we cannot stop because we must not let this happen again

1:05:36​ 7. HOLDING GOVERNMENT TO ACCOUNT

1:06:24​ Forcing the government’s hand – lessons from Italy and color revolutions

1:09:12​ Inquiries and trials

1:09:46​ 8. CHECKS AND BALANCES to prevent this ever happening again

1:12:06​ government propaganda, opposition parties, debate, and freedom of speech

1:17:40​ Len’s message to police officers and the public.

*

4 June 2020The original source of this article is Julius RuechelCopyright © Len Faul and Julius Ruechel, Julius Ruechel, 2021