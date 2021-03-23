Video: “Police On Guard for Thee”: Toronto Police Officers Challenge “Unconstitutional Public Health Measures”

For those officers who are silent while we are ordered to enact questionable policies, mandates and bylaws, we hope you will #Remember your Oath”
By Len Faul and Julius Ruechel
Global Research, March 23, 2021Julius Ruechel 2 March 2021
Important commitment by police officers in Toronto.
Remember your Oath. Law enforcement officers Worldwide should follow suit. Spread the word.
Len Faul is a retired former Inspector with the Toronto Police.
He agreed to sit down with me for an interview to talk about how he and a group of active and former police officers are working to stop these unconstitutional public health measures and how we can work together to push back against what our politicians and health authorities are doing to us.
A big thank you to Len Faul and his colleagues at Police On Guard For Thee for meeting with me and letting me ask all these questions, and most of all for the enormous effort they are making on our behalf! I know it’s a volunteer effort so it means the world to me that they are doing this on all our behalf.
00:00 Intro
01:17 1. POLICE ON GUARD’S MISSION AND COURT CASE
02:56 public health – look at the evidence
04:04 “it’s not a policing issue” – mandatory laws vs asking nicely
05:16 the police oath
07:48 the court case being brought to court to challenge the “regulations” that they’re being forced to enforce
08:58 risk of reprisals
09:56 examples of police standing for the public
10:38 educating citizens & frontline police officers
12:41 2. PRESSURE COOKER: the toll on citizens & police
14:57 legal risks to police officers
16:05 Crimes Against Humanity – government accountabilityMartial Law Masquerading as Law and Order: The Police State’s Language of Force
16:58 police officers in danger
18:39 destroying community support for police
21:13 3. CAN POLICE STOP UNCONSTITUTIONAL LAWS?
22:00 how policing works in Canada
22:07 Police Service Boards
23:28 churches, business closures & protests
26:58 4. STOP ENFORCEMENT – courts, police associations & police service boards
29:54 what if an individual police officer refuses?
31.20 “They must obey a lawful order, they must not obey an unlawful order”
32:52 what if an entire department refuses?
36:59 courts have surrendered to health authorities
42:54 5. KNOW YOUR RIGHTS – petitions, masks, overzealous officers
44:26 Know your rights – tips and tricks from Police On Guard
44:41 disarming overzealous officers
45:06 mask laws
46:22 6. GUIDE TO GETTING YOUR VOICES HEARD
48:16 the failure of the media
49:18 writing letters to your local police department
51:10 guide to protesting during COVID
53:09 organizing protests
54:20 government hypocrisy and overreach
58:22 civil injunctions, business closures, etc.
1:00:01 what to do if you get a ticket
1:01:11 overwhelming the courts – it will never get to a trial
1:01:38 Malicious Prosecution – message to the public and police officers
1:03:21 we cannot stop because we must not let this happen again
1:05:36 7. HOLDING GOVERNMENT TO ACCOUNT
1:06:24 Forcing the government’s hand – lessons from Italy and color revolutions
1:09:12 Inquiries and trials
1:09:46 8. CHECKS AND BALANCES to prevent this ever happening again
1:12:06 government propaganda, opposition parties, debate, and freedom of speech
1:17:40 Len’s message to police officers and the public.
The original source of this article is Julius Ruechel
Copyright © Len Faul and Julius Ruechel, Julius Ruechel, 2021