Fauci and U.S. Officials Say AstraZeneca Released ‘Outdated Information’ from COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

By Andrew Joseph

Global Research, March 24, 2021Stat 23 March 2021

This Report by Stat News focusses on statements by Anthony Fauci pertaining to the Astrazeneka vaccine.

Fauci has supported the mRNA vaccine from the very outset. His statements against Astrazeneka do not address the more fundamental issue, namely that the mRNA vaccine is a dangerous “unapproved”(according to the FDA) “experimental” drug.

There is fierce competition between four major Big Pharma conglomerates, all of which are involved in marketing the mRNA vaccine, namely Pfizer, Moderna Inc, Johnson and Johnson and Astrazeneka.

Fauci was asked “whether he was worried about people’s confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine and others”. His response

“Obviously that’s a concern whenever something like this happens, that it could erode public trust, yes.”

***

U.S. health officials raised concerns early Tuesday that positive results that AstraZeneca announced Monday for its Covid-19 vaccine may have been based on “an incomplete view of the efficacy data” from a clinical trial and relied on “outdated information,” throwing another curveball in the saga of the company’s vaccine.Ireland: Weekly Vaccine Target Reduced by 30,000 Doses Due to Precautionary Pause in AstraZeneca Use

In a statement issued soon after midnight Tuesday morning, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said it had been informed about the data questions by the data and safety monitoring board auditing the trial. DSMBs consist of independent medical experts who review data produced from clinical trials.

“We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible,” NIAID said.

In an interview Tuesday morning with STAT, Anthony Fauci, the head of the NIAID, said the DSMB raised concerns because it felt the results in a AstraZeneca press release Monday looked more favorable than more recent data from the vaccine study had shown.

“I was sort of stunned,” Fauci said. “The data and safety monitoring board were concerned that the data that went into the press release by AZ was not the most accurate and up-to-date data. That is what the DSMB communicated to AZ in a rather harsh note. Having seen that letter we could not just let it go unanswered.”

Asked why NIAID released its unusual statement, Fauci said,

“We just felt we could not remain silent. Because if we did remain silent, we could be understandably accused of covering something up. And we definitely didn’t want to be in that position.”

He added:

“In my mind, it’s an unforced error by the company.”

To Read the Complete Article click here

….

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

Related Articles

20 March 2021

19 November 2020

18 January 2021The original source of this article is StatCopyright © Andrew Joseph, Stat, 2021