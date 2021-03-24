Selected Articles: Who Are the 10 Biggest Pandemic Profiteers?

By Global Research News

Global Research, March 24, 2021

Billionaire Wealth: Who Are the 10 Biggest Pandemic Profiteers?

By Chuck Collins, March 24 2021

A year ago, the Institute for Policy Studies published “Billionaire Bonanza 2020: Wealth Windfalls, Tumbling Taxes and Pandemic Profiteers,” and began tracking billionaire wealth gains as unemployment surged.

“The Big Picture” Is Ignored in the COVID Debate. What Is the End Game?

By Peter Koenig, March 24 2021

What is the “Big Picture” of Covid-19, alias SARS-CoV-2 ? – Is it what we could also call the end-game, or what Aldous Huxley called the “Brave New World” (1932), science-fiction – gradually turning into reality in the form of the UN Agenda 2030 – with the implementing tool of the Bill Gates created Agenda ID2020?

European Union to Vote this Week on Vaccination Travel Passport

By Children’s Health Defense, March 24 2021

The European Commission’s digital “Green Passport,” which would provide proof of vaccination and negative COVID test, would be used to exempt holders from quarantine and other restrictions.

US Hypersonic Missiles in Europe Five Minutes from Moscow

By Manlio Dinucci, March 24 2021

About six years ago, when we titled “Are the missiles returning to Comiso?” in il Manifesto (June 9, 2015), our hypothesis that the US wanted to bring their nuclear missiles back to Europe was ignored by the entire political-media arc. Subsequent events have shown that the alarm, unfortunately, was well founded.

Video: The Brand New Space Race. “Who Will Reach Mars First, Who Will Colonize the Moon”

By South Front, March 24 2021

The brand-new space race is upon us. It moves into two directions – who will reach Mars first, who will colonize the Moon, as it is nearby. Resources need to be extracted, and the US wants them to be available to it and its corporations.

Silently Disciplining Research. “Freedom of Speech Is the Right to Scrutinize Power and Society”

By Prof. Ola Tunander, March 24 2021

Researchers who question the legitimacy of US wars, seem to experience being ousted from their positions in research and media institutions. The example presented here is from the Institute for Peace Research in Oslo.

Welcome to “Shocked and Awed” 21st Century Geopolitics. A “Real Game-Changing Moment”

By Pepe Escobar, March 24 2021

It took 18 years after Shock and Awe unleashed on Iraq for the Hegemon to be mercilessly shocked and awed by a virtually simultaneous, diplomatic Russia-China one-two.

“The Lion and the Eagle”: The Interaction of the British and American Empires (1783-1972)

By Jim Miles, March 24 2021

The 200 year historical span of Kathleen Burk’s “The Lion and the Eagle” shows the changes in the interactions between the newly formed United States and its imperial drive and the ongoing imperial drive of the British.

Despite Official Denials Racist Violence Against Asians Continues in the United States

By Abayomi Azikiwe, March 24 2021

March is International Women’s History Month and the threats towards oppressed and racially marginalized people in the United States are intensifying. An attack by a 21-year-old white male against three Asian-owned spas in Atlanta and Cherokee County in Georgia resulted in the shooting deaths of eight people including six women of Asian descent.

Will Israel Use ‘Bunker-Buster’ Bombs Against Iran’s Nuclear Program?

By Timothy Alexander Guzman, March 24 2021

There are former Israeli government officials and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) veterans that have suggested that dropping a 30,000 pound bunker-busting bomb to destroy Iran’s nuclear program might be a possible solution.

We Are Living Through a Time of Fear – Not Just of the Virus, but of Each Other

By Jonathan Cook, March 24 2021

Welcome to the age of fear. Nothing is more corrosive of the democratic impulse than fear. Left unaddressed, it festers, eating away at our confidence and empathy.

Video: Bill Gates and “Philantro-Imperialism”

By Dr. Vandana Shiva and Berenice Galli, March 24 2021

The so-called philanthropists, Bill Gates in particular, are taking more and more power over our governments. Vandana Shiva warns us on how this is bringing new and more dangerous threats to our agriculture, food, seed sovereignty, and to the biodiversity of our planet.

