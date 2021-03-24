3 hours ago March 24, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Successful Covid Treatments Censored: Testimony of Peter McCullough, MD to Texas Senate HHS Committee

By Dr. Peter McCullough

Global Research, March 24, 2021Association of American Physicians and Surgeons 12 March 2021

Dr. Peter McCullough explains in testimony that known successful treatments of COVID were censored from the media, and this censorship was responsible for the COVID deaths.

Medical bureaucrats such as Fauci were focused on Big Pharma vaccines, not on treatment. 

Our thanks to Dr. Paul Craig Roberts for bringing this important testimony  to our attention.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/QAHi3lX3oGM

Successful Covid Treatments Censored: Testimony of Peter McCullough, MD to Texas Senate HHS Committee

