Successful Covid Treatments Censored: Testimony of Peter McCullough, MD to Texas Senate HHS Committee

By Dr. Peter McCullough

Global Research, March 24, 2021Association of American Physicians and Surgeons 12 March 2021

Dr. Peter McCullough explains in testimony that known successful treatments of COVID were censored from the media, and this censorship was responsible for the COVID deaths.

Medical bureaucrats such as Fauci were focused on Big Pharma vaccines, not on treatment.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/QAHi3lX3oGM

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

30 September 2020The original source of this article is Association of American Physicians and SurgeonsCopyright © Dr. Peter McCullough, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, 2021