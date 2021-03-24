3 hours ago March 24, 2021March 24, 2021Jaime C. gallery Will Turkey Give Up and Bring Back the Syrian Militants from Libya? After international pressure exerted by the United States on Turkey to withdraw mercenaries from the conflict zone in Libya By Khaled IskefGlobal Research, March 24, 2021 A security source in Tripoli said that all the Syrian mercenaries were placed in one camp west of the city of Tripoli, in order to facilitate their transfer in batches to the Maitika airport.The source added that Turkish and Libyan planes would transport them to a border city in Turkey in preparation for pushing them to the Syrian city of Afrin.The source explained that the first flights took off yesterday.And in early December, the United Nations Acting Envoy Stephanie Williams revealed the presence of 20,000 foreign and mercenary force” in Libya, considering this a horrific violation of national sovereignty. She also indicated that there are 10 military bases in Libya, which are partially or totally occupied by foreign forces. And mercenaries.Turkey Faced with Revolt Among Its Syrian Proxies Over Libyan IncursionOn December 22, Turkey extended the deployment of its soldiers, experts, and mercenaries for a period of 18 months.Several media reports spoke of actual Turkish preparations to bring its militia from the Syrian armed men present in Libya back to their country, days after the formation of a Libyan national unity government headed by Abd al-Hamid al-Dabaiba.Regarding this, sources reported what is being circulated among the militants present in Libya that is Turkey has already issued an order for them to be prepared for a return to Syria provided that returning all of them will be completed within the next ten days.The sources reported that the return of dozens of militants belonging to the Turkish backed “Sultan Murad” faction was registered on Sunday, but it is circulated that this return is temporary, not permanent, as they will be transferred to Turkey in order to complete their contracts, without knowing their final destination.On the other hand, the weights indicate that these militants returning from Libya will be thrown into the Yemeni conflict to fight against the Houthis,Several armed factions in rural Aleppo, including Hamzat Division and Sultan Murad announced the opening of offices in Hewar Kilis area to register the names of militants wishing to travel to Yemen, tempting them with monthly salaries up to $2500.Despite the opening of these offices, no Syrian militants have yet been sent to Yemen, and what is currently taking place is merely tempting and mobilizing fighters, in the context of the Turkish policy based on exploiting the militants and plunging them into the regional conflicts in the region to serve its interests.*Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.Featured image is from OneWorldRelated ArticlesVideo: Syrian Army Prepares for Operation in Aleppo, Turkish Proxies Move to Libya31 December 2019Turkey Faced with Revolt Among Its Syrian Proxies Over Libyan Incursion3 June 2020Support from the Tribes of Sahara. Thousands of Tuaregs Join Libyan Resistance Forces.1 October 2011The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Khaled Iskef, Global Research, 2021 Will Turkey Give Up and Bring Back the Syrian Militants from Libya? Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Counter_info (Opens in new window)Click to share on Counter Information (Opens in new window)Click to share on Youtube (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related