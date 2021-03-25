8 hours ago March 25, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Anthony Blinken at NATO Summit: Nord Stream 2 Is “Bad for Europe”, “Bad for the US”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, March 25, 2021

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was categorical; At the NATO venue in Brussels on March 23, he stated in no uncertain terms that Nord Stream 2  was a bad idea. “Bad for Europe, bad for the US”

Below is the substance of his statement on behalf of President Biden: 

“President Biden has been very clear, he believes the pipeline is a bad idea, bad for Europe, bad for the United States, ultimately it is in contradiction to the EU’s own security goals,”

“It has the potential to undermine the interests of Ukraine, Poland and a number of close partners and allies,”  (quoted by Reuters)

The US sponsored propaganda campaign is ongoing with a view to ultimately stalling the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

The project is 95% completed. It is scheduled to be launched in September, 2021.

Is the US intent upon sabotaging this 9.3 billion dollar project?

Sanctions against the EU are ongoing. The CO2 climate discourse is being used profusely to stall Nord Stream 2.

The Biden administration in mid-March made clear it is committed to complying with the sanctions legislation put in place with bipartisan support in Congress, and called on companies involved to “immediately abandon work on the pipeline”. This dampened expectations for a deal between Germany and the U.S., which arose when the Biden administration did not sanction new entities involved in the project in late February. (Clean Energy Wire)

*

Featured image is from Asia Times

9 June 2020The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2021

