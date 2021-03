Watch

Mr Biden is the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters.



March 25, 2021 https://www.youtube.com/embed/kvx3zyxYqcI?start=422No Advertising – No Government Grants – This Is Independent MediaGet Our Free NewsletterDon’t let an Algorithm choose what you read!

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/56501.htm