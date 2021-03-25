Selected Articles: The Rise of the Eurasian Century. The China-India-Pakistan Triangle

By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, March 25, 2021

The Rise of the Eurasian Century. The China -India -Pakistan Triangle

By Andrew Korybko, March 25 2021

Fast-moving recent developments inspire hope that the Eurasian Century is rising a lot quicker than even the most optimistic observers could have expected.

Anthony Blinken at NATO Summit: Nord Stream 2 Is “Bad for Europe”, “Bad for the US”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, March 25 2021

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was categorical; At the NATO venue in Brussels on March 23, he stated in no uncertain terms that Nord Stream 2 was a bad idea. “Bad for Europe, bad for the US”

Sowing The Seeds of War. China and Russia’s Lack of Trust. “Washington’s Hegemonic Aspirations Could Result in a Devastating War”

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, March 25 2021

China Is Losing Patience with Washington. “You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry,” China tells Washington, and China is getting angry.

“The One Who Accuses Is the One Who Is” – President Putin’s Response to Biden’s Calling Him a “Killer”

By Peter Koenig, March 25 2021

When President Putin spoke later to the media in Moscow, answering a question about his reaction to Biden’s accusing him to be a “killer”, Putin just said, “I wish him good health, and I mean it without irony.”

Facts About COVID-19

By Swiss Policy Research, March 25 2021

Lethality: According to the latest immunological studies, the overall infection fatality rate (IFR) of covid-19 in the general population is about 0.1% to 0.5% in most countries, which is most closely comparable to the medium influenza pandemics of 1957 and 1968.

America Against the World: Everyone Is a “Frenemy”. Putin is a “Killer” Russia “Must Pay the Price”

By Philip Giraldi, March 25 2021

There are certainly a number of reasons why the United States government is now only viewed favorably by the Israelis, but totally tone deaf foreign and economic policies have to be right up there in how the world sees Washington.

India: A Year of Pandemic, Deadlock, Disaster and Dissent

By Adv Dr Shalu Nigam, March 25 2021

The virus has not only resulted in damages resulting in high mortality and morbidity, but it has also made adverse qualitative changes in the lives of billions while its socio-political repercussions have devastated economies in the Global South.

In a Shift, Pakistan Suing for Peace with India

By FM Shakil, March 25 2021

Pakistan has unveiled a new “geo-economic vision” that offers to “bury the past” with neighboring rival India if it reciprocates with a “relaxation” on the two sides’ long-running dispute over Kashmir.

Russia, China to Resist US but Engagement Is Preferred Option

By M. K. Bhadrakumar, March 25 2021

The US President Joe Biden’s “killer” remark about his “soulless” Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was outrageous by any yardstick — even by his own long history of diplomatic gaffes. But Moscow won’t accept it as a sign of dementia.

Increasing Nukes and Trimming the Military: Global Britain’s Skewed Vision

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, March 25 2021

Nuclear weapon states and their allies still persisted in calling the document unhelpful and unrealistic; the self-appointed realists have preferred the go-slow approach of disarmament, a form of moderated insanity.

Does Weed-killing Chemical “Paraquat” Cause Parkinson’s Disease? Multiple Law Suits in the U.S.

By U.S. Right to Know, March 25 2021

Multiple lawsuits are pending in the United States alleging the weedkilling chemical paraquat causes Parkinson’s disease, and the first case to go to trial over the allegations against Syngenta over paraquat and Parkinson’s was originally scheduled for April 12 but was rescheduled for May 10 in St. Clair County Circuit Court in Illinois.

