By Telesur
Global Research, March 25, 2021teleSUR 12 March 2021
This is a report by TeleSur which points to the fact that the so-called “Health Passport” is being being adopted in the EU as well as China.
The broader implications of a Health Passport as well as the issue of fundamental human rights including the right to refuse to be vaccinated is not mentioned by TeleSur.
*
Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.Video: The Dark Future of Health Passports
Related Articles
Microsoft, Big Tech Coalition Developing Rockefeller Funded COVID Vaccine Passports
Barrage of New Countries and Airlines to Adopt Vaccine Passports
More Countries Adopt Vaccine Passports to ‘Boost Tourism’
11 March 2021The original source of this article is teleSURCopyright © Telesur, teleSUR, 2021