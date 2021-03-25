8 hours ago March 25, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Video: China’s COVID-19 Health Passport

By Telesur

Global Research, March 25, 2021teleSUR 12 March 2021

This is a report by TeleSur which points to the fact that the so-called “Health Passport” is being being adopted in the EU as well as China.

The broader implications of a Health Passport as well as the issue of fundamental human rights including the right to refuse to be vaccinated is not mentioned by TeleSur.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

