AstraZeneca Vaccine Correlated to Blood Clots, Death. Norwegian Physician Pål Andre Holme

By Line Fausko, Martha CS Holmes, and Oda Ording

Global Research, March 26, 2021VG.no 24 March 2021

Below is the Google Translation of the original article in Norwegian. (There are some minor errors in translation).

The original in Norwegian (VG.no) (See also Broadcast in Norwegian)

Professor on suspected vaccine side effects: – The cause has been found

The experts who have examined the three hospitalized health workers believe that the AstraZeneca vaccine triggered a strong immune response. One of the health workers died.

The cause of our patients’ condition has now been found, says chief physician and professor Pål Andre Holme to VG.

A group at Rikshospitalet, led by Holme, has worked hard to find out why three health workers under the age of 50 were admitted with severe blood clots after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The experts have worked on the basis of a hypothesis that the vaccines triggered an unexpected immune reaction in the sick health workers, who have triggered the system so that a combination of blood clots and low platelets has been obtained.

It is this theory that they now believe they have confirmed.

Our theory that this is a strong immune response that most likely comes after the vaccine, [which] has been found. In collaboration with the section for advanced platelet immunology at UNN, we have now detected specific antibodies against platelets that can give such an image, which we know from other parts of medicine, but then with drugs as the triggering cause, the superior [physician ]explains.

You say most likely?

We have the reason. And there is no other thing than the vaccine that can explain that we have received that immune response, says Holme.

Why is it nothing more than the vaccine?Because we have no other history in these patients that can give such a strong immune response. I’m pretty sure it’s these antibodies that’s the cause, and I see no other reason than that it’s the vaccine that triggers it.COVID-19 Vaccine Tested on Babies Even as Death Toll Mounts. Greatest Public Health Calamity in Modern History

Around 120,000 Norwegians have so far been vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Thus, very few cases of suspected serious side effects have been reported among the total number of vaccinated. Norway has temporarily paused vaccination, read more further down in the case.

This is how a blood clot occurs. Specific antibodies. Holme emphasizes that it is not antibodies in the blood in general that are the problem. We are talking about very specific antibodies.

What has happened in the body from the time they took the vaccine until FOUND THE CAUSE?

We take the vaccine to get an immune response to what we are to be protected against. Then you get, among other things, the development of antibodies. Some antibodies can then react so that they can activate the platelets, as in these cases, and cause a blood clot. And because we have these antibodies on the surface, they are removed from the circulation, thus they get too low platelets, says Holme. A very rare condition.

On Sunday, one of the three health workers who were admitted to Rikshospitalet died. They have all been treated for a very rare condition.

They came in with acute pain They had blood clots in unusual places, such as the stomach and brain. In addition, they had bleeding and low platelet counts

We will soon decide the way forward. Large parts of Europe, including Norway, have in the last week put the AstraZeneca vaccination on pause.

After Norway and Denmark reported the suspected serious side effects, other countries have reviewed their own data to look for similar cases.

Steinar Madsen at the Norwegian Medicines Agency says they have been informed that the Rikshospitalet event has meant that there is talk of a strong immune response – but he says he can not comment on details now.

The Adverse Reaction Committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), where Norway also sits, has a meeting on Thursday about the case and is expected to issue a statement.

This will to a large extent also be taken into account when assessing this on a European basis, that Norway has made such a solid effort to find out about this here, says Madsen.

Once the EMA has issued a statement, it is up to national authorities to decide the way forward for their respective countries.

VG [Norwegian News Agency] has been in contact with AstraZeneca, which does not wish to comment on the matter at this time but will await the EMA’s decision.

Translated by United for Truth (our thanks to United for Truth)

Original source VG.no

***

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

Related Articles

19 March 2021

23 March 2021

17 March 2021The original source of this article is VG.noCopyright © Line Fausko, Martha CS Holmes, and Oda Ording, VG.no, 2021