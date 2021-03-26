Scientist to FDA: You Are Ignoring ‘Clear and Present Danger’ Associated with COVID Vaccine

By Dr. Hooman Noorchashm and Children’s Health Defense

In an email to FDA officials, Pfizer executives and media, Dr. Hooman Noorchashm warns many more will die needlessly from COVID vaccines “if we carelessly and indiscriminately” vaccinate people already infected with the virus.

From CHD’s editor: Following the March 19 death of 32-year-old Benjamin G. Goodman after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, Dr. Hooman Noorchashm wrote the email below. In it, Noorchashm warns of the “clear and present danger” posed by administering COVID vaccines to people already infected with the virus.

The email is addressed to Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but Noorchashm copied others, including the FDA’s Peter Marks, several Pfizer executives, reporters at CBS News, Fox News and The New York Times, and other scientists and colleagues.

This is not the first time Noorchashm has written to the FDA recommending that people be screened for COVID before being vaccinated — in fact, it’s the third. He has yet to receive a response.

Here’s the text of Dr. Noorchashm’s email

Dear Dr. Woodcock,

Here I am writing to report to you the death of Mr. Benjamin G. Goodman of NY within a day following vaccination with the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.Whistleblower: FDA Failed to Address ‘Biohazard Nightmare’ at Merck Vaccine Plant

This is his obituary. He was 32 and otherwise healthy:

Attached, you may read his mother’s Facebook posting about his death.

Dr. Woodcock, it is untenable for you and your colleagues to be ignoring these deaths and vaccine complications without lifting a finger to do anything — simply this: These complications are mounting and CDC and FDA’s surveillance systems are missing the signal — the signal is deafening on social media!

And these are NOT Russian bots infiltrating our SM platforms, these are Americans being harmed and ignored … by YOU and our public health system.

As an immunologist, I know that these vaccines are some of the most powerful and effective we’ve ever made. I know them, I understand them and I know that we need them to achieve herd immunity.

But, as I’ve told you before, we are deploying this defensive weapon wildly indiscriminately in the midst of a pandemic outbreak, while many are “the recently infected.” It is my professional opinion as an immunologist and physician that this indiscriminate vaccination is a clear and present danger to a subset of the already infected.

I know fully well that it is highly likely that many more lives will be saved from these vaccines than harmed by them in this pandemic. But THAT is no justification for relinquishing your duty as a chief public health officer in the U.S. to guard and defend the safety of this minority subset in harm’s way from indiscriminate vaccination.

So now you have a few names … “Anecdotes,” our colleagues call them … “N’s of 1,” know only too well … J. Barton Williams, Kassidi Lyn Kurill, Benjamin G. Goodman, Marvin Hagler, Hank Aaron, Larry King … there will be many more, at the rate we are going.

But the press and all your colleagues in public health are inclined to see these as “unrelated” to our savior vaccines.

I write here, knowing that efficacy and safety are two distinct and equally critical parameters in medical care — and knowing that you all are sacrificing the latter to the former.

But you cannot go on like this — you must see Benjamin Goodman, J. Barton Williams, Kassidi Lyn Kurill, Marvin Hagler, Hank Aaron, Larry King …

There will be many more in the coming months as we carelessly and indiscriminately vaccinate the already infected, millions a day … It is a near certainty.

Hooman Noorchashm M.D., Ph.D.

Hooman Noorchashm MD, Ph.D. is a physician-scientist. He is an advocate for ethics, patient safety and women’s health.

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

