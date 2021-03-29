By Global Research News

Global Research, March 29, 2021

Video: Bill Gates and His Empires. Boycott “Fake Food”. Dr. Vandana Shiva

By Dr. Vandana Shiva and Dr. Joseph Mercola, March 29 2021

In this interview, Vandana Shiva, Ph.D., discusses the importance and benefits of regenerative agriculture and a future Regeneration International project that we’ll be collaborating on.

New York’s COVID Vaccine Passport. Show “Your Papers Please” Way of Life

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, March 29 2021

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is establishing a Covid passport that will show vaccination or a recent negative test. It will serve as permission to enter events or venues.

The World’s Richest People: Excessive Wealth Disorder Is Destroying Our Societies

By Rod Driver, March 29 2021

David Rothkopf wrote a book about the world’s richest people called Superclass. In it he noted that 161 people control $23 trillion, and that the incomes of the top 25 hedge fund managers are approximately $800 million per year each.

Genocidal Nation: “What Is It About Us?…Are We Homicidal by Nature?”

By Jim Miles, March 29 2021

While there are no truly easy answers and no easy solutions (while they may be obvious, they will be highly contested – violently so) the quick answer reveals more truth: no, not homicidal, but very much genocidal.

The U.S. Pivot to Asia: Cold War Lessons from Vietnam for Today

By Cynthia Chung, March 29 2021

There were Cold War preparations underway as early as August 1945 and the two regions selected, Korea and Vietnam, were pre-planned years in advance before the actual wars were to take place.

Stop COVID Testing Immediately: PCR and Quick Test Swabs May be Cancer-Causing

By Peter Koenig, March 29 2021

Not only has covid testing become a US$ 100 billion business, it is also potentially a “deadly business”. PCR and Quick Test swabs are sterilized with the carcinogen Ethylene Oxide.

Norwegian Health Authorities Will Keep Investigating Possible Side Effects from the AstraZeneca Vaccine

By Eivind Nicolai Lauritsen, March 29 2021

Norwegian health authorities still haven’t reached a conclusion on the AstraZeneca vaccine. The pause in vaccinations will be kept in place for three more weeks. A decision will be made before April 15.

Lockdown One Year On – It Doesn’t Work, It Never Worked & It Wasn’t Supposed to Work

By Kit Knightly, March 29 2021

And so we come to March 23rd, and lockdown’s first birthday. Or, as we call it here, the longest two weeks in history. 1 year. 12 calendar months. 365 increasingly gruelling days.

The Criminalization of Big Pharma, mRNA Vaccine Deaths and Injuries. EU Adopts “Digital Vaccine Passport”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, March 29 2021

On March 25, 2021, the European Parliament voted 468 to 203 in favour of the Digital Vaccine Passport or “Green Pass” which requires EU citizens to get vaccinated if they want to travel, or even have access to various social and cultural activities within their respective communities.

Will a China Real Estate Collapse Trigger the Global Financial Meltdown?

By F. William Engdahl, March 28 2021

Prevailing financial sector “wisdom” holds that while the bond and stock markets of the US and EU are dangerously inflated following huge COVID borrowings and unprecedented central bank measures, that China is the one example of a market suitable for investment as it has managed to get beyond COVID and restart its economy.

The Ides of March: False Pretexts Galore in the Wars on Yugoslavia and Iraq

By Michael Welch, Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Scott Ritter, Živadin Jovanović, James Bissett, and Scott Taylor, March 27 2021

Joe Biden recognized that weapons inspections, if allowed to proceed would undermine his effort. This is why he had to discredit the inspections.

Related Articles

15 March 2021

24 March 2021

29 March 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-the-criminalization-of-big-pharma/5741365