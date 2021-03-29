10 hours ago March 29, 2021Jaime C.

gallery The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Global Research Webinar, March 31st, 2021

By Global Research News

Global Research, March 29, 2021

Dear Readers,

We are pleased to announce that the first Global Research Webinar will be held this Wednesday, March 31st, at 4:00 pm (EDT), 1:00 pm (PT), 3:00 pm (CT)

The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis

It will be presented by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky on the topic of the 2021 Corona Crisis as discussed in his E-book (Ten Chapters) entitled:

The 2020 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”

Another important reference is:

The WHO Confirms that the Covid-19 PCR Test is Flawed: Estimates of “Positive Cases” are Meaningless. The Lockdown Has No Scientific Basis

Image right: Prof. Michel Chossudovsky

Wednesday, March 31st, 4:00 pm (EDT) Time Zones 

4:00 pm EDT 

1:00 pm PT,

2:00 pm CT

9:00 pm BST (GMT + 1) 

10:00 pm ECT 

We extend this invitation to all Global Research Members and Readers.

The webinar will be able to accommodate up to 120 people on a first come, first served basis.

To become a Member of GlobalResearch.ca, click here 

A message will be sent out to our Newsletter subscribers tomorrow Tuesday March 30th, 2021 providing the Zoom login and password details.

A followup Newsletter reminder with Zoom details will be sent out on Wednesday morning March 31st, 2021.

The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-21-worldwide-corona-crisis-global-research-webinar-march-31st-2021/5741335

