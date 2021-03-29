Global Research, March 29, 2021
The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis
It will be presented by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky on the topic of the 2021 Corona Crisis as discussed in his E-book (Ten Chapters) entitled:
The 2020 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”
Another important reference is:
The WHO Confirms that the Covid-19 PCR Test is Flawed: Estimates of “Positive Cases” are Meaningless. The Lockdown Has No Scientific Basis
Image right: Prof. Michel Chossudovsky
Wednesday, March 31st, 4:00 pm (EDT) Time Zones
4:00 pm EDT
1:00 pm PT,
2:00 pm CT
9:00 pm BST (GMT + 1)
10:00 pm ECT
