The Hidden Danger: Digitalisation and Mind Control. “The Prerequisites For Total Dictatorship”

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, March 30 2021

The following commentary draws attention to a wake-up call by the renowned medical doctor and brain researcher Prof. Karl Hecht. The title is: “Thoughts are free – but with global digitalisation it’s over”.

Can We Trust America’s COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Statistics?

By Richard Gale and Dr. Gary Null, March 30 2021

According to the latest figures derived from the European Medicines Agency’s database of Covid-19 vaccine adverse reactions, 162,610 injurious events and 3,964 deaths have now been reported.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: COVID Vaccine Mandate Violates Federal Law

By Children’s Health Defense, March 30 2021

The announcement last week by Rutgers University that it would require all students to get the COVID vaccine prompted CHD Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to remind university officials that federal law prohibits mandating Emergency Use Authorization vaccines.

Australia’s Plan for Manufacturing Missiles to be Accelerated

By Prof. Michelle Grattan, March 30 2021

The government is speeding up the establishment of its planned $1 billion Sovereign Guided Weapons Enterprise, which aims to boost Australia’s own defence production capabilities as it faces a deteriorating security outlook.

Dr. Mike Yeadon: The Devastating Impacts of the Covid Vaccine

By Dr. Mike Yeadon and Mordechai Sones, March 30 2021

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) spoke to former Pfizer Vice President and Chief Science Officer Dr. Mike Yeadon about his views on the COVID-19 vaccine, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, the regulatory authorities, and more.

WHO Postpones the Delivery of “AstraZeneca” Vaccine to Syria

By Khaled Iskef, March 30 2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) has postponed the delivery of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine against the novel coronavirus to Syria, after it was supposed to arrive during this March.

Iran-China: The 21st Century Silk Road Connection

By Pepe Escobar, March 30 2021

Capping an extraordinary two weeks that turned 21st century geopolitics upside down, Iran and China finally signed their 25-year strategic deal this past Saturday in Tehran.

Deadly Blood Clots Caused by COVID-19 Vaccine

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, March 30 2021

As of March 16, 2021, 19 European countries plus Thailand1 had suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, either in full or in part, following reports of deadly blood clots.

Entire City in Shock as Another Italian Professor Is Dead Following the AstraZeneca COVID Injection

By Brian Shilhavy, March 30 2021

As mass vaccination campaigns with experimental COVID injections now move on to the next demographic populations after beginning with senior citizens in assisted care facilities, and the healthcare workers in those facilities, the next targeted groups are educators.

An Old Green Colonial Trick: Israel Masking Land Grabs as Environmental Conservation

By Jessica Buxbaum, March 30 2021

For decades, a Palestinian village on the southern tip of Jerusalem has lived on and cultivated the land. But a series of recent efforts by Israel is not only threatening their way of life but potentially displacing them from their homes.

