By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, April 01, 2021

The “Defender-Europe”. US Army Arrives.

By Manlio Dinucci, April 01 2021

Not everything in Europe is paralyzed by the anti-Covid lockdown: in fact, the mammoth annual exercise of the US Army, Defender-Europe, which until June mobilized on European territory, and beyond this, dozens of thousands of soldiers with thousands of tanks and other means, has been set in motion.

Video: The PCR Test Fraud

By BBC Panorama, April 01 2021

BBC Panorama sent an undercover reporter inside one of the biggest UK COVID testing labs. Secret filming uncovered evidence of potential contamination and pressure to hit targets.

Let’s End the Insanity of Colossal Military Spending During a Global Health Emergency

By Sonja Scherndl and Adam Parsons, April 01 2021

If nations had a referendum, asking the public if they want their taxes to go to military weapons that are more efficient in killing than the ones we currently have, or if they would prefer the money to be invested in medical care, social services, education and other critical public needs, what would the response be?

Fallout: US Suppression of Russian Vaccine in Brazil Becomes Diplomatic Incident

By Brasil Wire, April 01 2021

On Sunday March 14 2021, Brasil Wire published an exclusive story on how the United States pressured its ally, Brazil’s Bolsonaro regime, into rejecting Sputnik V, the world’s first approved Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya institute.

Myanmar, Libya, and Syria: Dangerous Parallels

By Brian Berletic, April 01 2021

When protesters in the streets of Myanmar began waving signs around in English demanding “R2P” or the “responsibility to protect,” the initial reaction should have been for many – a flashback to the last time R2P was invoked – in 2011 by the West regarding Libya.

Indonesia Will Not Join QUAD as It Delicately Balances Relations with All Regional Players

By Paul Antonopoulos, April 01 2021

After Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi met with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto earlier this week, he stated that their two countries agreed to expand defense cooperation and conduct joint military exercises in the South China Sea.

The Great Vaccine Scam: Even Establishment Experts and Scientists Admit the Jabs Are Ineffective

By Vasko Kohlmayer, April 01 2021

“New Covid vaccines needed globally within a year, say scientists,” reads the headline of a recent piece in the UK Guardian. The article is based on a survey of pro-vaccine scientists in nearly thirty countries across the globe. Two thirds of these scientists thought that the time frame within which you will need a new shot is less than nine months.

‘Breaking Through’ — States Report Growing Number of COVID Cases Among Fully Vaccinated

By Megan Redshaw, April 01 2021

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced Tuesday it is investigating reports of people who tested positive for COVID more than two weeks after being fully vaccinated against the disease.

6000% Increase in Reported Vaccine Deaths 1st Quarter 2021 Compared to 1st Quarter 2020

By Brian Shilhavy, April 01 2021

Reported deaths following the injections of these shots have now skyrocketed in the U.S. population by over 6000% here at the end of the first quarter of 2021, as compared to recorded deaths following FDA-approved vaccines at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Thousands of Migrant Workers Still Being Held in Detention on the Southern Border

By Abayomi Azikiwe, April 01 2021

Since the advent of the new administration which took office on January 20, the numbers of people seeking admission to the U.S. has continued to increase exponentially.

US-NATO Planned Invasion and Proxy War Against Syria

By Shane Quinn, April 01 2021

The Syrian president Bashar al-Assad must have looked on with some concern, as US-NATO began their attack on Libya in mid-March 2011. There was good reason for Assad to be worried, considering Libya’s close enough proximity to Syria, coupled with the fact that the Americans had designated him for removal years before.

Urgent Open Letter from Doctors and Scientists to the European Medicines Agency regarding COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Concerns

By Doctors for COVID Ethics, April 01 2021

We note that a wide range of side effects is being reported following vaccination of previously healthy younger individuals with the gene-based COVID-19 vaccines. Moreover, there have been numerous media reports from around the world of care homes being struck by COVID-19 within days of vaccination of residents.

Video: A Spring Promise of War Dawns in Eastern Ukraine

By South Front, April 01 2021

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are increasing their grouping of troops in the Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, as well as in the direction of Crimea, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak announced.

Related Articles

1 April 2021

25 May 2020

11 March 2020The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-defender-europe-us-army-arrives/5741647