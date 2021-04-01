By The Global Research Team

Global Research, April 01, 2021

While we must always hold on to hope, true change can only be achieved through awareness and action. As opposed to the mainstream media’s lies and half-truths, it is the focus and objective of Global Research to ask real questions, seek honest answers, and help people take this knowledge to empower themselves to change the world for the better.

To this end, yesterday the first Global Research Webinar was held and was a great success. We plan to hold more webinars in the future, while continuing to produce Global Research TV videos, Global Research News Hour radio shows/podcasts, and Global Research Publishers E-books.

In order to support the development of initiatives such as these, with no external corporate or political sponsorship, we rely on financial contributions from our readers. Please help us spread the word far and wide by making or donation or becoming a member today!

Click to donate:

Click to make a one-time or a recurring donation

Click to become a member (receive free books!):

Thank you for supporting independent media.

The Global Research Team

Related Articles

14 November 2018

17 December 2012

1 June 2020The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © The Global Research Team, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/support-global-research-true-change-through-awareness-and-action/5741636