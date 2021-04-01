By BBC Panoramalobal Research, April 01, 2021BBC Panorama 31 March 2021

BBC Panorama sent an undercover reporter inside one of the biggest UK COVID testing labs.

Secret filming uncovered evidence of potential contamination and pressure to hit targets.

