Open Letter to Mr. Nils Melzer, Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment

By Peter KoenigGlobal Research, April 02, 2021

Dear Mr. Nils Melzer,

My name is Peter Koenig, former economist at World Bank (30 yrs) – now geopolitical analyst – writing regularly on Global Research and other online journals.

My quest today is to call on you, as Human Rights Representative to defend the human rights of children.

What the absurd COVID measures do to the world is a crime but what they are doing to children is beyond a crime; it is totally immoral, destructive for our powerless children, and for the future of these children, as well as for society as a whole, as children are our societies’ future.

Children behind masks, social distancing, lockdown, remote schooling – deprived from meeting, talking and playing with their peers, friends – instead scaring them into losing their personalities, their self-assurance and self-esteem, it’s not only a physical health problem, but also a psychological health issue, which over time has untold, uncountable collateral damage, including total submissiveness for today’s children.

Our children are vulnerable – they are our future.

They need their human rights defended.

Dear Mr. Melzer, please speak up for them, in the UN, in UNICEF, in front of the 193 UN member governments, which follow all more or less the same COVID narrative, the same COVID human rights abuse, and especially the same human rights abuse on children.

Looking forward hearing from you,

thank you,

best regards,

and Happy Easter,

Peter Koenig

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes:From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

9 August 2005

