By Alvaro Colombres Garmendia

Global Research, April 02, 2021The BL 31 March 2021

Official data from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that so far in 2021, 1,755 people died from the Chinese virus vaccine, a figure that well exceeds the 994 people who died in the last 10 years as a result of vaccination.

The data was released by the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a database that contains “information on unverified reports of adverse events (illnesses, health problems, and/or symptoms) following immunization with vaccines licensed in the U.S.”

Of the 1,755 deaths, 1,431 were reported in persons older than 65 years of age.

The Moderna vaccine was responsible for 938 deaths and 822 deaths were attributed to the Johnson & Johnson laboratory.653 Deaths + 12,044 Other Injuries Reported Following COVID Vaccine, Latest CDC Data Show

According to the CDC, more than 55 million people in the United States have received the CCP Virus vaccine.

Although the number of deaths represents only 0.003% of the total number of people vaccinated, it is 71 times more compared to the number of deaths in the last 10 years.

The European Medicines Agency reported more than 2,700 deaths from the vaccine.

In addition to direct deaths caused by vaccines, thousands of other adverse effects are also periodically reported.

Earlier this month, Richard Terrel, a man from Goochland County, Virginia, showed a local media outlet how a few days after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he had a severe allergic reaction.

“It all just happened so fast. My skin peeled off,” Terrell said. “It’s still coming off on my hands now.” “I began to feel a little discomfort in my armpit and then a few days later I began to get an itchy rash, and then after that I began to swell and my skin turned red,” Terrell explained.

The images are truly frightening.

“It was stinging, burning and itching,” Terrell said as he described the pain. “Whenever I bent my arms or legs, like the inside of my knee, it was very painful where the skin was swollen and was rubbing against itself.”

Despite these genuine concerns about the adverse effects of the CCP Virus vaccines, governments around the world continue to insist on making vaccination mandatory, with the most recent proposal for a vaccine passport that will force people to be vaccinated in order to lead a normal life.

Featured image: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. (Raed Mansour/Flickr)

The original source of this article is The BL
Copyright © Alvaro Colombres Garmendia, The BL, 2021

