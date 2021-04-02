By Holly Ellyatt

Global Research, April 02, 2021CNBC 30 March 2021

Key Points

Mutations of the coronavirus could render current vaccines ineffective within a year, according to a survey of experts in 28 countries.

Of those surveyed, almost a third gave a time frame of nine months or less.

Fewer than 1 in 8 said they believed that mutations would never render the current vaccines ineffective.

Mutations of the coronavirus could render current vaccines ineffective within a year, according to a majority of epidemiologists, virologists and infectious disease specialists surveyed by the People’s Vaccine Alliance.

The survey of 77 experts from some of the world’s leading academic institutions across 28 countries found that almost a third gave a time frame of nine months or less. Fewer than 1 in 8 said they believed that mutations would never render the current vaccines ineffective.

11 May 2020

