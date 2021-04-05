By Mac Slavo

The official expert scientists in the ruling class have declared that getting COVID after being fully “vaccinated” with the experimental gene therapies is “expected.” Meaning these shots don’t work as vaccines and are being mislabeled.

Using all the buzzwords to get the brainwashed masses to believe they still need this vaccine, many missed reading between the lines. They have admitted now that the “vaccines” don’t protect against getting or spreading COVID-19. They have also admitted now that it is gene therapy, not a vaccine, and it will alter your genetic material.

Epidemiologists in Washington state have now admitted that they have evidence of at least 102 fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of February, the state’s health department confirmed Tuesday.

It’s fascinating that people can read these words with their own brain, then proceed to share Pfizer or Moderna’s “studies” that magically conclude that the mRNA shots provide immunity, when we are being told they don’t. So who’s lying? Big Pharma? Or the ruling class?‘Breaking Through’ — States Report Growing Number of COVID Cases Among Fully Vaccinated

Even slave master Fauci says you can still get and spread COVID after being “vaccinated”:

The rulers want you to know that the number of people who come down with COVID after vaccination is small. The cases after getting “vaccinated” are expected, according to the DOH, and the 102 people represent just .01% of the 1,000,000 fully vaccinated Washingtonians.

“Finding evidence of vaccine breakthrough cases reminds us that, even if you have been vaccinated, you still need to wear a mask, practice socially distancing, and wash your hands to prevent spreading COVID-19 to others who have not been vaccinated,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health, according to a report by K4 News Oklahoma. an NBC affiliate. So even if you are vaccinated, you can still get COVID-19 and spread it.

Let’s follow the illogic of this statement for a moment. If the vaccinated can still get COVID and spread it to the unvaccinated, when the unvaccinated become vaccinated they can still spread it to? Because if the vaccinated can still get it, vaccinating everyone won’t stop the virus from spreading. So what is the real reason we are all expected to take the gene therapy shots?

These seem to be questions that most Americans are too dumbed down to even ponder, let alone ask.

Additionally, are 1 million Washingtonians fully vaccinated? Can we trust their numbers? We already know we can’t trust their COVID numbers and we are being lied to constantly.

Stay alert. People are figuring this hoax out in bigger numbers. But we know the ruling class won’t let this go and the “vaccines” are a part of the New World Order agenda.

We need to remain alert and prepared. It’s hard to say what they will try to pull off next as people wake up to their enslavement.

