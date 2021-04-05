By Mark Taliano

Global Research, April 05, 2021

People casually refer to the current lockdowns as being “because of COVID” or “the pandemic”. That is a lie. Our governments are imposing restrictive, counter-productive measures on us, not COVID.

The notion that there is a pandemic caused by a ‘killer virus” is illusory. The data underpinning the lie is invalid.

COVID-19, a term that covers a broad range of symptoms, has always had high survival rates.

According to Dr. John Ioannidis,

“of every seroprevalence study conducted to date of publication with a supporting scientific paper (74 estimates from 61 studies and 51 different localities around the world) the median infection survival rate from COVID-19 infection is 99.7 percent. For COVID-19 patients under 70, the meta-analysis finds an infection survival rate of 99.95%.” (1)

Clearly, COVID is not a “plague to be feared”, or a “killer virus”, as it is presented to us by Mainstream Everything in as many as 190 countries. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) conveniently “redefined” the word “pandemic” to exclude mortality rates in 2009. (2)

Foundational to the Big Lie is data. Mainstream Everything would have us believe that SARS-COV-2 tests are not only reliable, but that they are also key to resolving the (fabricated) crisis (sic). The data, however, is invalid. The WHO has admitted as much.

Prof. Michel Chossudovsky explains that,

”the World Health Organization (WHO) tacitly admits one year later that ALL PCR tests conducted at a 35 cycle amplification threshold (Ct) or higher are INVALID. But that is what they recommended in January 2020, in consultation with the virology team at Charité Hospital in Berlin. If the test is conducted at a 35 Ct threshold or above (which was recommended by the WHO), segments of the SARS-CoV-2 virus cannot be detected, which means that ALL the so-called confirmed “positive cases” tabulated in the course of the last 14 months are invalid.” (3)

Clearly, unelected “controllers” have been selling us a Lie to impose lockdown measures, to destroy economies, and to inject us with experimental vaccines.

There is nothing democratic about any of this. Compliant politicians are lying to us.

The boot of totalitarianism is currently on our faces, and it will continue to extinguish our rights, our freedoms, our livelihoods, and our lives, for as long as we collectively allow it.

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017. Visit the author’s website at https://www.marktaliano.net where this article was originally published.

Notes

(1) Oliver May, “Risk of Asymptomatic Spread Minimal. Variants Over-Hyped. Masks Pointless. An Interview With Professor Jay Bhattacharya.” Lockdown Skeptics, 25 March, 2021. (Risk of Asymptomatic Spread Minimal. Variants Over-Hyped. Masks Pointless. An Interview With Professor Jay Bhattacharya – Lockdown Sceptics) Accessed 02 April, 2021.

(2) Mark Taliano, “False Perception Fabrication Inc.” http://www.marktaliano.net, 24 March, 2021 (False Perception Fabrication Inc. – Mark Taliano) Accessed 02 April, 2021.

(3) Prof. Michel Chossudovsky, “The WHO Confirms that the Covid-19 PCR Test is Flawed: Estimates of “Positive Cases” are Meaningless. The Lockdown Has No Scientific Basis.” Global Research, 19 March, 2021. (The WHO Confirms that the Covid-19 PCR Test is Flawed: Estimates of “Positive Cases” are Meaningless. The Lockdown Has No Scientific Basis – Global ResearchGlobal Research – Centre for Research on Globalization) Accessed 02 April, 2021.

Featured image is from Mark Taliano

