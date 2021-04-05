Yank Go Home!

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel

Global Research, April 05, 2021

About a decade ago, I had the pleasure of living with American citizens in Seattle. Their warmth, helpfulness and openness impressed me deeply – and surprised me: after all, I had brought strong reservations with me because of the murderous US war policy and the worldwide “crusades” of the US governments.

Rolf Winter, a German journalist who lived in New York City for several years and travelled the United States, documented his explorations in three books. The best known is the 1989 bestseller “Ami go home” (1). This clear call comes to mind again when one has to endure the psychological warfare against Russia initiated by the US government in the mass media and asks about the sense of the military manoeuvre “Defender Europe 21” in the Balkans near the Russian border. See “Global Research“.

“War is in the air”

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, shortly after the Corona pandemic was declared, already described the political situation as extremely worrying and said, according to “Sputnik News” of 12 March 2020: “War is in the air.” (2)

And former Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury and Associate Editor of the “Wall Street Journal” Paul Craig Roberts wrote an article in “Global Research” on 25 March entitled: “Sowing the seeds of war. Lack of confidence in China and Russia. ‘Washington’s hegemonic ambitions could lead to a devastating war‘” (3).

“Operation Balkans: Advertising War and Death”

The older citizens of Serbia painfully experienced in the late 1990s how the war of aggression of the US government and NATO vassals was prepared together with “embedded” journalists of the mass media, what crimes were committed by the aggressors under the war code name “Merciful Angel” and how relentlessly their genocide continues to reverberate among young and old to this day.

The Balkans expert and Vienna OSCE diplomat Mira Beham and the political scientist Jörg Becker have written a unique document on the procedures and effects of public relations PR in their book “Operation Balkans: Advertising War and Death” (4):A Global Demand to 35 Governments: Get Your Troops Out of Afghanistan

“It is well known that governments hire PR companies to improve their image. What is little known, however, is that there are PR campaigns commissioned by governments to build up enemy images, prepare for wars or whitewash dictatorships. The authors use the Balkan wars and an analysis of 157 contracts between former Yugoslavian clients and American PR agencies as examples to show how public relations is used to communicate crises and wars. The study examines how PR strategies, as quasi-privatised propaganda, succeed in creating closed communication circuits between politics, the military, the media, NGOs and think tanks, in which the same core messages always circulate. The consequences of this privatisation of (war) communication are also discussed.” (5)

“We Europeans say NO to war against Russia!”

On 8 May 2018, together with my friend, the social and political scientist Ullrich Mies, I initiated a Public Declaration in the five languages German, English, Dutch, Serbian and Russian:

“We Europeans say NO to war against Russia!”

This declaration appeared in various online newspapers and was signed by many European citizens and well-known personalities. It can still be viewed and signed in the “Neue Rheinische Zeitung NRhZ” (6). The declaration in the wording:

Two world wars are enough! In the past, Germany allowed itself to be dragged into the First World War and in the Second World War it inflicted immeasurable suffering on the Russian people. We will not allow this to happen again! If the German vassal government, in complicity with the warmongers in Britain and France, under the leadership of the USA and NATO, is planning a new war of aggression against Russia, it is not doing so in our name! We, the citizens, have the last word on war and peace! We say NO to war and violence in international relations and condemn the continued warmongering, armament and militarisation!

Attached is the reasoning of the judgement of the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg 1946:

“The unleashing of a war of aggression is not merely an international crime. It is the most serious international crime, differing from other war crimes only in that it includes and accumulates within itself all the horrors of the other crimes.” (7)

“Plea to say goodbye to a violent country”

This is the subtitle of Rolf Winter’s bestseller “Ami Go home”. In another 1990 book entitled “The American Imposition. Pleas against the Land of Real Existing Capitalism” Winter writes:

“What is remarkable is the world’s ever-growing readiness to come to terms with American intolerability, to ignore it, so to speak, or to pretend that it is all right after all.” (8)

This assessment by the connoisseur of America can be unreservedly endorsed:

What are you Yanks doing here in Europe and in the Near, Middle and Far East?

“Empire USA: A Ruthless World Power” is the title of a recent book by the Swiss peace researcher Daniele Ganser (9). This empire is the greatest threat to world peace.

Therefore: Ami Go Home!

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Dr. Rudolf Hänsel is a graduate psychologist and educationalist. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Notes

(1) Winter, R. (1989). AMI GO HOME. Plea for a farewell to a violent country. Hamburg

(2) https://de.rt.com/meinung/115202-vier-jahre-albtraum-ohne-neuen-krieg/

(3) https://www.globalresearch.ca/sowing-seeds-war/5740893

(4) Becker, J., Beham, M. (20082). Operation Balkans: advertising war and death. Baden-Baden

(5) op. cit. back cover

(6) http://www.nrhz.de

(7) Op. cit.

(8) Winter, R. (1990). The American Imposition. Back cover

(9) Ganser, D. (2020). Imperium USA: The unscrupulous world power. Zurich

Featured image: Neckerchief designed by Pablo Picasso for the Third World Youth Festival in Berlin (GDR), 1951 (Source: Dr. Rudolf Hansel)

Related Articles

1 March 2018

Question: Mr. Pascali, an unprecedented drama is developing in France under our eyes. After marked terrorists killed 12 people at the offices of the Charlie Hebdo, new terrorist acts are striking France. Hostages have been taken in a Paris store after a murder, two suspects are surrounded by the French…

10 January 2015

Serbia remained the only Balkan country which did not seek to join NATO. The Americans allocate money to train journalists, offer special grants for the radio and TV, write articles for major national newspapers and pay for creating a positive image of NATO in the media. Their main…

25 March 2012The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/troop-build-up-balkans-us-nato-psychological-warfare-warning-signal-military-operation-against-russia/5741858