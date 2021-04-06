By Sonja van den Ende

Global Research, April 06, 2021

Crimea

Crimea held a referendum on March 16, 2014 and 89% of the Crimean citizens voted in favour of integration into the Russian federation, a referendum which started the provocations of the European Union (EU) against Russia. The Crimean peninsula is located on the northern coast of the Black Sea and has strong historical, economic, military and cultural ties with Russia. Crimea’s strategic importance for Russia is well known to the EU. A bridge between east and west so to speak. Crimea always was part of Russia, until Sovjet leader Nikita Khrushchev (Ukrainian) decided to give it away as a sort of present to Ukraine. In 1954, the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union issued a decree transferring Crimea from the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic to the Ukrainian SSR. The majority of the citizens of Crimea are etnic Russians and also, Sevastopol, the capital of Crimea is a strategically important port and naval base throughout history. The city has been a home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Since 2014, the EU is trying to use the minority Tatar community of Crimea to be part of the hybrid war, or trying to provoke a color revolution in Crimea. In 1944, at the end of WWII the ethnic Tatar population was expelled from parts of Crimea, because many members of its community collaborated with the German NAZI‘s. But the last twenty-five years, they gradually returned to Crimea, a reconciliation process has been conducted, the Western media and governments don‘t mention this in their news outlets, just saying that the Tatars were expelled, without giving a proper reason, or the historical context behind it.

Ukraine

Ukraine is the most important conflict and the main motif in provoking a conflict. In 2014 the EU and US conducted a color revolution, which has been called in the so-called history books of the EU, the Maidan (square) uprising. The color-revolution was partly funded by George Soros, who is the biggest sponsor of the EU and carried out by Victoria Nuland (US), Senator John McCain (+) of the US, Hans van Baalen (Dutch EU) and Guy Verhofstad (Belgium ex-prime minister EU). Unfortunately, a successful coup, whereas the Ukranian people didn‘t benefit from until now. Ukraine plunged in a bloody civil war, the eastern regions of Lughansk and Donetsk didn‘t want to bow for the Kiev (EU) regime and declared their autonomous status.

Decree to re-take Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 24, 2021 signed a document that you will not read about in the Western mainstream media. The decree that he signed makes it clear that Ukraine intends to re-take Crimea. Of course, Russia will never hand over Crimea because it‘s legally (since the 2014 referendum) Russian territory and so Ukraine can only take the peninsula by force, with the help of NATO. This decree is, in effect, a declaration of war against Russia. Zelensky would never have signed such a document or decree without the approval of the Biden government and EU. The Russian Federation is taking the current situation very seriously, while Western media and governments speak of “Russian aggression“. What most people in the West don’t know is that fighting has already broken out in eastern-Ukraine. The ceasefire that has been in effect since July 2020 has already been violated hundreds of times, in the past week. According to various news outlets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that any attempts to start a new military conflict in Ukraine’s east could end up destroying Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military announced that it will hold joint military drills with NATO and British troops, the so-called Cossack Mace 2021 exercise. The exercise will involve more than 1,000 military personnel from at least five NATO member states. Furthermore, In 2021, Ukraine will host the Ukrainian-US exercises Rapid Trident 2021 and Sea Breeze 2021, the Ukrainian-British drills Cossack Mace 2021 and Warrior Watcher 2021, the Ukrainian-Romanian exercises Riverine 2021, and the Ukrainian-Polish drills Three Swords 2021 and Silver Sabre 2021. A real provocation and threat to the Russian Federation, although it‘s called exercise, all part of the hybrid war waged upon Russia.

Belarus

In June 2020, the EU in collaboration with the US and the deep state (Soros) was trying to conduct a color revolution in Belarus. Belarus is known as the last dictatorship in Europe, according to the Western and especially Dutch media. The tiny country of the Netherlands is playing a crucial role in the EU and the British (Atlantic Council) intelligence service. The Dutch embassy in Minsk initiated two programs: the Human Rights Fund and the Netherlands Fund for Regional Partnership called Matra (NFRP – MATRA). In principle, the Dutch Embassy was giving grants up to a maximum of € 50.000. The goal was to indoctrinate the youth, by organizing classes to force upon them the Western style doctrine of Human Rights, LGBTI and so on. Besides the Netherlands, it was funded by George Soros, who is known as “The Man Who Broke the Bank of England” because of his short sale of US $10 billion worth of pounds sterling, which made him a profit of $1 billion during the 1992 Black Wednesday UK currency crisis. He is trying to manipulate the world through his Open Society Foundation.

Why a Color Revolution in Belarus? Not, of course, to bring democracy. Belarus is strategically the only obstacle for NATO and the EU. Belarus borders Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and of course Russia. This will give NATO and the EU the possibility to come “closer“ to Russia and be able to station NATO troops along its borders. The attempted coup d‘etat failed, because of the bad pick of a new so-called opposition member Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a schoolteacher without knowledge of politics or ruling a country, which is exactly the purpose of the West – install a puppet regime and control the country. The goal was to mobilise youth, blind them with a lot of promises, so-called freedom and better life, then send them, as learned at the Dutch embassy and NGO‘s classes, on the street to confront the government of Lukashenko. This failed, the numbers were not high enough and Russia stood behind Belarus, a country which has more in common like history and culture with Russia than the EU.

Conclusion

Until now we could speak, as from 2007, when President Putin held his famous Munich speech, warning that Russia is on the road to become a part of the multipolar world, Russia indeed has become part of the multipolar world. The hybrid war intensified in 2014, the hybrid warfare on Russia from Western countries (EU-NATO-US) has a long history. But since the COVID-19 pandemic, which is used as a political tool in Western EU countries, the hybrid war can easily turn into a real conventional war, with the threat of using nuclear arms. Coming weeks or days are crucial for the peace and stability for the world. Let‘s hope the West will use it‘s common sense of not plunging into a conventional war, which will be destructive for mankind.

*

This article was originally published on InfoBrics.

Sonja van den Ende is an independent journalist.

14 August 2018

