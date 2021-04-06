By Global Research News

Vaccines Are the New ‘Purity Test’

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, April 06 2021

As predicted last year, vaccine passports are being rolled out across the world, including the U.S. As reported by Ron Paul in his Liberty Report,1,2 which streamed live March 29, 2021, the Biden Administration is “seriously looking into establishing some kind of federal vaccine passport system.

Rwanda: Installing a US Protectorate in Central Africa

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 06 2021From the outset of the Rwandan civil war in 1990, Washington’s hidden agenda consisted in establishing an American sphere of influence in a region historically dominated by France and Belgium. America’s design was to displace France by supporting the Rwandan Patriotic Front and by arming and equipping its military arm, the Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA)

Video: Myanmar: US-backed Opposition Is Armed

By Brian Berletic, April 06 2021

After weeks of denying the violence carried out by US-backed opposition groups in Myanmar, US-funded propaganda outlets like “Myanmar Now” are finally admitting and making excuses for the opposition fighting government security forces with war weapons.

A Fresh Voice Debunking Disinformation on Syria with Real Eyewitness Testimonies and a Genuine Anti-Hegemonic Context

By Dr. Ibrahim Alloush, April 06 2021

Moving back and forth between personal eyewitness testimonies and a broader objective contextualization of the Syrian conflict, “Voices from Syria” debunks disinformation about Syria with primary personal accounts, evidence, documentation, common sense, and sheer reason.

Human Rights for Children: Saving Children from COVID Measures Abuses

By Peter Koenig, April 06 2021

Children’s mask wearing (as well as for senior adults) causes chronic headaches and fatigue, because blood and brain receive insufficient oxygen which may lead to lasting damage, including memory loss. Children suffer psychological traumas. Depression and suicide rates increase exponentially.

COVID-19: Pandemic? Or Cult?

By Michael J. Talmo, April 06 2021

For the overwhelming majority of people, COVID-19 is a religion. On faith, they blindly accept that SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19. On faith they believe that COVID-19 PCR, antigen and antibody tests are accurate.

Why Is the Biden Administration Pushing Ukraine to Attack Russia?

By Rep. Ron Paul, April 06 2021

On March 24th, Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky signed what was essentially a declaration of war on Russia. In the document, titled Presidential Decree No. 117/2021, the US-backed Ukrainian leader declared that it is the official policy of Ukraine to take back Crimea from Russia.

Goodbye War on Terror, Hello Permanent Pandemic

By Children’s Health Defense, April 06 2021

Those in positions of power have long recognized that conditions of fear and panic furnish exploitable opportunities to restructure society. COVID-19 is certainly a textbook example of this observation, illustrating that well-tuned fear campaigns can persuade many people to abandon essential medical and individual freedoms.

UK Government Has Planned for Vaccine Passports All Along

By Steve Watson, April 06 2021

Despite consistently denying it, the UK government has planned for the rollout of vaccine passports all along, prompting charges that the “Covid passes are shrouded in government cover ups, lies and shady contracts.”

The Agri-Food Model, Unregulated Gene Editing Technologies

By Colin Todhunter, April 06 2021

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and an assortment of high-profile figures and policy makers are pushing for unregulated gene-editing technologies, the rollout of bio-synthetic food created in laboratories, the expanded use of patented seeds and the roll back of subsidies and support for farmers in places like India.

