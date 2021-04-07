By Bill Sardi

Global Research, April 07, 2021LewRockwell.com

Dr. Ryan Cole is the CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics, one of the largest independent labs in the State of Idaho. Dr. Cole has conducted over 100,000 Covid-19 lab tests and treated over 350,000 patients over his medical career.

Coronavirus infections are seasonal

Average COVID-19 age of death 78.6 years. Average annual US age of death historically 78.6 years.

Face mask wearing outdoors is absolute insanity. No study shows any super-spreader event outdoors. The best mask of all is your immune system.

There is no such thing as cold and flu season. There is only low vitamin D season.

Inflammatory (cytokine) storm cannot be controlled without adequate vitamin D levels.

Massive numbers of Americans have low vitamin D levels.

96% of ICU patients are vitamin D deficient

You cannot synthesize vitamin D from sunlight during fall and winter at 35-degrees north.

You living in northern climates you are immune suppressed if you do not supplement with vitamin D during fall and winter.

Scandinavian countries (Finland, Norway, Sweden) test their citizens twice a year for vitamin D and fortify 35 foods with vitamin D.

Our population is left vulnerable to any seasonal viral infection without a public health program to promote vitamin D adequacy.

There is not social disparity of care but the fact darker skin pigmentation inhibits sunshine vitamin D synthesis in the skin.

Fauci says he personally takes 8000-9000 units of vitamin D per day but why has this has not become a public health message?

The top three public health messages should be: 1- vitamin D; 2- vitamin D; 3- vitamin D.

By law, the federal government cannot approve a vaccine if there is a proven treatment. That would be Ivermectin.

The government is in bed with a vaccine company; both the federal government and Moderna co-hold patents on their RNA vaccine. The “fox is guarding the henhouse.”

The drug Remdesivir only works during the first 2-3 days of the infection. It does not increase survival. It is like “peeing on a forest fire.”

Four billion doses of Ivermectin have safely taken Ivermectin. Death rate decreased 70-90% in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

Of the half million COVID-19 deaths in North America, there would be 375,000 less deaths if Ivermectin were used! Public health officials have blood on their hands. 100% of Ivermectin-treated patients don’t get ill. Works for all genetic variants.

The vaccines are an experiment on society.

The vaccine is unproven and long-term safety data is not even being

You can get Ivermectin from doctors online. Myfreedoctor.com.

*By Putting Big Pharma’s Patents before Patients, Doctors Will Further Erode Trust in Experts

