Video: What Is Australia’s Problem with China?

Asia-Pacific Research, April 08, 2021Land Destroyer Report
Australia continues to double down on its growing trade and political row with China.
It is costing the Australian economy significantly, and backing it into a strategic corner only greater belligerence toward China and subordination to US regional ambitions will remain as options.
I explain in this video the deadend this represents as a foreign policy, and the foreign special interests encouraging Australia’s current government to move the nation in this direction.
*
Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.
Brian Berletic, formally known under the pen name “Tony Cartalucci” is a geopolitical researcher, writer, and video producer (YouTube here, Odysee here, and BitChute here) based in Bangkok, Thailand. He is a regular contributor to New Eastern Outlook and more recently, 21st Century Wire. You can support his work via Patreon here.
Sources
Nikkei Asia – China determined to build iron ore hub in Africa as Australia goes Quad: https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Markets/Commodities/China-determined-to-build-iron-ore-hub-in-Africa-as-Australia-goes-Quad
Reuters – Africa’s miners and winemakers toast China’s row with Australia: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-africa-china-trade-idUSKBN2AA0SO
ABC Australia – Australia to produce its own guided missiles as part of billion-dollar defence manufacturing plan: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-03-31/government-weapons-facility-guided-missiles-made-in-australia/100039990
Australian Strategic Policy Institute – Funding: https://www.aspi.org.au/about-aspi/funding
Australian Strategic Policy Institute – Funding (PDF): https://s3-ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/ad-aspi/2021-03/ASPI%20by%20the%20numbers%2019-20.pdf?7zWjlTgji6uCH5SOC14LFLjAcsyOckue=
Related
Australia’s China Syndrome
Australia’s Naval Base in Papua New Guinea: Power Play in the South Pacific against China
How Australia Sabotaged Its Own Interests in Relations with China
The original source of this article is Land Destroyer ReportCopyright © Brian Berletic, Land Destroyer Report, 2021