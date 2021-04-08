Video: What Is Australia’s Problem with China?

By Brian Berletic

By Brian Berletic

Australia continues to double down on its growing trade and political row with China.

It is costing the Australian economy significantly, and backing it into a strategic corner only greater belligerence toward China and subordination to US regional ambitions will remain as options.

I explain in this video the deadend this represents as a foreign policy, and the foreign special interests encouraging Australia’s current government to move the nation in this direction.

Brian Berletic, formally known under the pen name "Tony Cartalucci" is a geopolitical researcher, writer, and video producer based in Bangkok, Thailand.

