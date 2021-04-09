By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Jacob J

Global Research, April 09, 2021

Is there “competition” between Big Pharma giants?

An IBT report (see below), points to governmental vaccine guidelines in France and Germany which consist de facto in “dumping” AstraZeneka in favour of Pfizer and Moderna.

According to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), there is “a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare cases of blood clots in people who had received the shot”.

In Germany, health authorities have “instructed people below the age of 60 who got the AstraZeneca shot to opt for a different vaccine as the booster dose.”

Health authorities in France have adopted similar measures in favour of Pfizer and Moderna.

Does this mean that the Pfizer and Moderna Inc vaccines are “safe” in comparison to those of Astrazeneka?

While AstraZenaka has been the object of suspension, the vaccine related deaths and injuries are significantly larger in regards to the Pfizer vaccine. Over 100,000 injuries and 64% of the deaths (relating to the Pfizer vaccine) (See data below).

How is it that AstraZeneka has been the object of restrictions by 18 European governments, while no limitations have been considered with regard to Pfizer and Moderna Inc? The deaths and injuries related to the Pfizer vaccine do not make the headlines.

Are these Big Pharma vaccine companies competing with one another?

Is the EMA in conflict of interest?

According to EMA’s executive director Emer Cooke: “The risk of mortality from COVID is much greater than the risk of mortality from these rare side effects.”

Emer Cooke was appointed to head the EMA in mid-November 2020 coinciding with the launching of the mRNA vaccine. She previously worked for The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) which represents the major pharmaceutical companies.

The Death and Injuries. EU Data Base

Below is the Eudra Vigilance data on vaccine deaths and injuries for the period December 27, 2020 to March 13, 2021 pertaining respectively to AstraZeneka, Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna Inc.

The deaths and injuries associated with the Pfizer vaccine are significantly larger:

2,540 deaths and 102,100 injuries

Moreover, the number of deaths recorded in relation to the Moderna vaccine is more than double that of AstraZeneca:

973 deaths and 5939 injuries

Here is the Breakdown:

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222(CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/AstraZeneca: 451 deaths and 54,571 injuries to 13/03/2021

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 2,540 deaths and 102,100 injuries to 13/03/2021

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 973 deaths and 5,939 injuries to 13/03/2021

EudraVigilance states with regard to the data:

“Only a detailed evaluation and scientific assessment of all available data allows for robust conclusions to be drawn on the benefits and risks of a medicine.”

“Robust conclusions” were not taken by the EMA in regards to the deaths and injuries resulting from the Pfizer-BionTech and Moderna Inc mRNA vaccines.

See excerpts of the IBT report below.

Michel Chossudovsky Global Research, April 9, 2021

*****

AstraZeneca Woes: France to Give Pfizer or Moderna Vaccines as Second Dose, Says Report

by Jacob J.

International Business Times

April 9, 2021

Amid uncertainty over the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in many regions including Europe, the top health body in France said people who got the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine should receive a messenger-RNA vaccine as the second dose.

The Haute Autorite de la Sante (HAS), which is tasked with deciding how vaccines can be rolled out in France, was considering this option, Reuters reported.

Earlier this week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said found a possible link between AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare cases of blood clots in people who had received the shot.

Citing sources the agency reported that HAS is going ahead with the use of two mRNA vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and from Moderna — for those aged below 55.

Meanwhile, Germany had also instructed that people below the age of 60 who got the AstraZeneca shot must opt for a different vaccine as the booster dose.

This is an interesting development as the procedure to give a different vaccine as the second dose was not tested during any human trials so far.

Reuters cited an expert saying that all these vaccines are complementary as all of them target the same “spike” protein of the coronavirus.

Read complete article

*

