By Peter Koenig

Global Research, April 09, 2021

Compulsory Vaccination in Europe

Today the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has just opened the door for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines across the continent. It voted against the right of parents in the Czech Republic to refuse mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for their children. The judgement was based on the value of the “common good” which, according to the court, is above the human right to refuse vaccination. See here.

RT reports today,

“The COVID-19 pandemic has coughed up many issues about what our governments and public health authorities can do, none more controversial or divisive than those surrounding the mass compulsory vaccination of entire populations.”

This is setting a precedent throughout Europe for the governments to proceed with compulsory vaccination against what was once upon a time a “human right”.

The seemingly unavoidable tyranny is taking form, every day more and clearer. It seems, all courts have been taken over by the “satanic cult” that pretends to rule our world, our humanity

SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028

On another note, is there a plan to launch a new pandemic (plandemic), the SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028.

This is based on a Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security paper that was apparently written already in 2017, as a fictitious scenario “in the future”.

This, just 2 years before the infamous Event 201 (18 October 2019 in NYC), where a SARS coronavirus simulation gave birth to the COVID-19 plandemic the humanity is presently burdened with.

It had been written for “decision-makers”, government officials, the co-opted scientific and medical community and politicians. Is it real, or is it fake to deviate public opinion from what is being imposed today on humanity?

Why would it surface now, and why would they tell us what strategy those who are to betray us shall apply?

Be the judge.

Below, two important recent articles by Peter Koenig:

Human Rights for Children: Saving Children from COVID Measures Abuses (6 April 2021)SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028: A Repeat Rehearsal of Event 201?

Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (8 April 2021)

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020)

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

Related Articles

23 February 2021

28 January 2021

31 March 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/door-global-depopulation-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-new-spars-pandemic/5742225