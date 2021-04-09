By Global Research News

Global Research, April 09, 2021

The Covid Vaccine Is an Integral Part of “The Great Reset”

By Anthony Hall, April 09 2021

It seems increasingly likely that the COVID jabs are part of a much larger set of interlocking projects sometimes described as “the Great Reset.” The COVID jabs seem to be the essential agents in the merger of biological with psychological warfare pointed our way. We are the targets.

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination and the SPARS 2025-2028 Simulation? A Plan to Launch a New Pandemic?

By Peter Koenig, April 09 2021

Today the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has just opened the door for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines across the continent. It voted against the right of parents in the Czech Republic to refuse mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for their children.

Are EU Governments “Dumping” AstraZeneca in Favor of Pfizer and Moderna Inc

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Jacob J, April 09 2021

Is there “competition” between Big Pharma giants? An IBT report points to governmental vaccine guidelines in France and Germany which consist de facto in “dumping” AstraZeneka in favour of Pfizer and Moderna.

Washington’s Follies Are Dangerous to Us and to the World

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, April 09 2021

A country without a media is lost to the follies of its government, and that is precisely the position of America today. In the nuclear era, the entire world is at the mercy of Washington’s follies.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Site Shut Down After 11 People Suffer Reactions, 2 Hospitalized

By Megan Redshaw, April 09 2021

A mass vaccination site in Colorado was shut down and 600 people with appointments turned away after 11 people experienced reactions, but state officials say side effects were “consistent with what’s expected.”

Arms Sales: US Remains World’s Top Supplier as Middle East Spending Spikes

By Azad Essa, April 09 2021

The United States remains the world’s biggest exporter of major arms, and countries across the Middle East are importing weapons at record highs, a report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) has found.

Lockdown Protests Flare Up Around the World

By Barbara Loe Fisher, April 09 2021

There is increasing civil unrest in many countries after a year of experiencing the crippling side effects of government public health policies that have restricted autonomy and freedom of assembly and caused mass unemployment and destruction of small businesses, steep increases in substance abuse, depression and suicide.

US-NATO Provocation in Ukraine to Stop Russian Pipeline

By Steven Sahiounie, April 09 2021

US Europe Command has raised its posture to the highest level, “potential imminent threat”, as USAF surveillance flights have tracked Russia’s border over the past 48 hours.

China-US Relations and Biden’s “Global Death Trap”: The World Is Facing Another Cold War Which May Become Hot, Even Very Hot

By Prof. Joseph H. Chung, April 09 2021

In Anchorage, Alaska, on 18-19 March 2021, top diplomats of China and the U.S. met and declared the new Cold War.

The Raging Twenties Review: Pipelinistan, Sino-Russia and more

By Michael Welch, Pepe Escobar, and Ken Stone, April 09 2021

“Not only they were presented the next 5-year plan 2021 to 2025 we were presenting three subsequent plans all the way to 2035. They’re already thinking about the technical commercial configuration of China in 2035…”

Elephants and Wildlife Threatened by Plans to Drill for Dirty Energy in Africa’s Unique Okavango Region

By Environmental Investigation Agency, April 09 2021

Botswana and Namibia should stop fossil fuel exploration threatening a unique and rich ecosystem which is home to endangered elephants, rhinos, pangolins and other species.

25 December 2020

