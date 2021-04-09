By Anthony Hall

Global Research, April 09, 2021

It seems increasingly likely that the COVID jabs are part of a much larger set of interlocking projects sometimes described as “the Great Reset.” The COVID jabs seem to be the essential agents in the merger of biological with psychological warfare pointed our way. We are the targets.

Over decades there has been a marriage of military and medical operations in the Coronavirus Business, an enterprise subject to thousands of patents. The Coronavirus Business is a transnational operation that involves many prominent universities. It also involves research activities in very specialized labs with high-tech innovations meant to contain deadly pathogens. Do these labs ever leak? These p4 labs include the inter-related research facilities in, to mention only a few locations, Wuhan China, Fort Detrick Maryland, and Winnipeg Manitoba.

Dr. Michael Yeadon has emerged as a very important expert voice with a very penetrating interpretation of the dangers entailed in the COVID jabs. With his impeccable credentials, the Whistleblower Dr. Yeadon is now near the center of the COVID crisis. As a former Vice-President and Research Director of Pfizer, Dr. Yeadon is very credible especially in his own areas of research expertise. Dr. Yeadon came to prominence in his research into allergies and viruses in the development of respiratory illnesses.

Last autumn Dr. Yeadon announced the COVID crisis was over and it was time to dismantle the enormous bureaucracy it is creating.

Then in the early winter Dr. Yeadon called for a stop to the wrongheaded methods for the supposed testing of the COVID jabs taking place under the regulatory auspices of the European Medical Authority. Then as the jabs were being wheeled out in Great Britain and the rest of Europe, Dr. Yeadon entered the fray again. He was part of the effort to deal with the plague of blood clots caused by the some of the injection products.

One can tell that Dr. Yeadon’s dissident voice is having a significant public impact by the hysterical nature of the smear piece put together by news reporters at Reuters.

In March of 2021 Dr. Yeadon entered a new phase of his raising the alarm. As published by America’s Frontline Doctors he explained,

“I’m well aware of the global crimes against humanity being perpetrated against a large proportion of the world’s population. “I feel great fear, but I’m not deterred from giving expert testimony to multiple groups of able lawyers like Rocco Galati in Canada and Reiner Fuellmich in Germany. “I have absolutely no doubt that we are in the presence of evil (not a determination I’ve ever made before in a 40-year research career) and dangerous products.

Dr. Mike Yeadon Sends Out a Major SOS to the World

In Dr. Yeadon’s has now follow up on his assertion that the COVID interventions are outright “evil” rather than merely the product of well-intentioned incompetence. He addresses the possibility that the COVID jabs really are about global depopulation and the purposeful assault on female fertility. He heads right down the rabbit hole to observe,

‘To anyone confused by what’s going on, with: Untrustworthy PCR mass testing (so we don’t really know where each nations epidemics stand & we certainly cannot have confidence in numbers of deaths attributed to Covid19), through Mask mandates (not supported by any trials evidence) and Lockdowns (which are repeatedly proven not to work, nor would you expect them too, given it’s infectious contacts which matter, which requires symptoms and illness, such people are not out & about, so shutting down most of civil society isn’t going to reduce infectious contacts, which occur mostly in institutions) and now to Vaccination of everyone – not only those at risk but everyone else, including, in due course, minor children & even newborns. Globally repeated almost everywhere. What a coincidence, I’m sure it’s merely coincidence theorists who ignore all this information hiding in plain sight. can you come up with a benign explanation for all this? No, me neither. Ok, right down the rabbit hole. Feel free to laugh nervously. Then show why I’m wrong. If you cannot, please don’t later say “We never knew! We didn’t recognise it as fascism! We just followed orders!” We face imminent medical tyranny. I believe the combination of vaccine passports & superfluous ‘top up vaccines’ are to be used for malign purposes. Obviously I do not know the details, as it’s not my crime. But crimes against humanity are certainly being committed in my country & elsewhere. My deductions are solidly based as I’m a pretty well educated immunologist. I’ve also checked in with several top class immunologists. Of course, you already know this: do not accede to vaccination, unless for sound, medical reasons. Otherwise, if you are not at risk from the virus, do not conspire with our captors. Your vaccination doesn’t protect others. All the vulnerable in U.K. have been protected. Only non-vaccinated people could acquire the virus & get ill. Almost no one will die. So it’s madness what’s happening. Even pregnant women are being lied to & deceived in order to pressure them to get vaccinated (see letter on UKMFA) Does that sound like a measured policy? Nothing I write is faintly controversial. Yet the EU has just voted for vaccine passports, contrary to numerous international laws arising from the last time medical fascism ruled. Unfortunately it’s happening again, which is why there’s reckless pressure to vaccinate people not at risk. That this is being allowed tells us medical ethics has died in U.K. as vaccinating tens of millions of younger, healthy people has the inevitable consequences of injuring or killing some people who would not have died. This is inevitable as no medical intervention comes with zero risk. I’m not even alleging specific risks (though these exist and we tried to warn the EMA about blood clots a month ago, and later put out an open letter to this effect, but I was completely censored, even having used a commercial news wire service). I fear that, for the first time in history, every human will have a digital ID associated with his or her health status including vaccination. I think the vaccination is not even very relevant. Its just a ready means. It’s the digital ID, in one place, which will be used to grant, or not, any privileges by the controller of the database. That’s never happened before in human history. It will be abused. Don’t get vaccinated. Accept the limitations & fight the illegality. Accepting vaccination will lead to the next part. I am sure as an immunologist that virus variants have no chance whatsoever of escaping immunity. No variant is less than 99.7% identical to the original virus. It’s laughable to suggest that a change similar in proportion to me putting sunglasses on will mean that people who know me will then not recognise me. Yet pharma is actually manufacturing top up vaccines. Global medicines regulators have decided that because these are similar to the original vaccines, no safety studies are needed. If I’m right, and I’m sure I am, superfluous genetic sequences will be administered to a large slice of the world’s population. For no benign reason. Associated to vaccine passports & I can see none other than a very, very dark future ahead. I know that what I outline is so extreme that people won’t hear, listen, take in or believe it. They’ll assume I’ve lost my mind. I have not. Instead, I’ve read more original research articles in the last year than at any time since I stood down as CEO of a biotech company I‘d co-founded. My life in the surface would be much more fun if I just shut up. Don’t think I too don’t want to run & hide from this. But I just can’t. It’s not for me but my children & grandchildren. I want you to feel protective towards yours. In this information & psychological operations war, there are no Allies. No one is about to come & save us. Only we can save ourselves. Peacefully, firmly & in huge numbers, say & show that WE DO NOT CONSENT. I’m a law abiding citizen, but as a former senior judge said, in essence, when laws are bad, you have an obligation to dispute them. Do not assist in medical tyranny by using the thin excuse that “you were only following orders”. Yet my heart is sure, as is my brain. I was raised by foster parents who’s relatives died in the Nazi death camps. They were incredible people. Determined & compassionate, they took in a lost, moody teenager & helped shape the person I became. I owe them & their memory & fight. I will fight, no matter the cost. This is my obligation. But how can I communicate this, without immediately being classified as insane? I would value the opportunity to liaise with anyone with whom I can be a force multiplier. With best wishes. Though I wasn’t raised in a specific faith, I’ve started signing off with may God save us all. Mike Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr. Yeadon’s cry of conscience is similar to that of Dr. Geertz Vanden Bossche. From different angles both whistleblowers are looking at the terrible dangers being visited upon us. David Icke has come up with an extraordinary commentary on Dr. Yeadons most recent address. David Icke has for more than a generation made himself a perennial target of those pushing specious official narratives sanctioned by the corrupt ruling elites. See this.

COVID Jab Outcasts

Authors are starting to address the prospect of living in a world where only those who have submitted to the COVID jabs and so-called “immunity passports” can travel internationally and conduct various transactions locally. See, for instance, Mike Whitney’s essay, “You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, But Are You Ready to Be an Outcast.” See this.

See also C.J. Hopkins “The ‘Unvaccinated’ Question.”

Deeply Flawed Systems for Reporting Deaths and Injuries from the COVID Jabs

We have a major problem with officialdom’s very flawed system for getting out information on the deaths and injuries inflicted on those who get the COVID jabs. In 2011 the US Department of Health and Social Services commissioned the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care unit to study the efficacy of the US Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System (VAERS). The VAERS reporting system is operated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Both these agencies are notorious for giving up their independence and objectivity to better accommodate the very industries they are supposed to regulate.

The Harvard Study found that the VAERS system massively underestimates the number of vaccine deaths and vaccine injuries. The authors of the study estimated that only about 1% of the real numbers became the official numbers. On this basis it is posited that since 1986 there have actually been about 800,000 vaccine-related deaths in the USA and well over a million and a half “vaccine-related disabilities.” Whatever the actual numbers are, it is clear the public is not being presented with a clear and honest picture about the effects of the COVID jabs. See this.

The reporting of deaths and other adverse effects of the COVID jabs is even more problematic and opaque in Canada. The Canada Vigilance Program is operated by Heath Canada and the Canadian Public Health Agency. It is Canada’s equivalent to the VAERS program. See this.

The Canadian government reported on March 26 that it had information on 26 cases of death that took place shortly after the deceased individuals received the COVID jabs. The claim is made that 14 of these deaths were deemed to be unrelated to COVID injections. In other words, we are being told that 14 deaths that took place shortly following the injections were just a matter of coincidences. The other 13 of these deaths are said to be “still under investigation.” See this.

It is worth pointing to the contrast between the well-documented overestimates of COVID-19 deaths and the probable chronic underestimations of deaths and injuries from the COVID jabs.

The deep corruptions entailed in industry control over Health Canada have been the subject of an important whistleblower’s memoire. In Corrupt to the Core longtime Health Canada employee Shiv Chopra outlines in detail the extent and nature of systematic conflict-of-interest he witnessed in the industrial capture of the Canadian equivalent of the FDA. See this.

The nature of this industrial capture of a hollowed out regulatory agency is indicated by the fact that the organizers of Health Canada’s so-called Vigilance Program is under the thumb of the very businesses it is supposed to regulate.

All information on vaccine deaths and injuries comes to the government of Canada via the corporate “holders” of the emergency authorization certificates. In other words the Canadian government is entirely dependent on what is reported by the likes of Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer in calculating injection deaths and injuries. The essence of this process is that the Big Pharma companies are basically regulating themselves when it comes to manufacturing and distributing the COVID jabs.

Advertising Campaigns to Promote the Taking of COVID Jabs

The treatment of human beings as subjects in such a massive experiment on human subjects is unprecedented.

The experiment clearly violates the Nuremberg Code. The media’s 24/7 coverage of this experiment as if it is all a good news human-interest story as well as a suitable topic for massive advertising campaigns, is as obscene as it is immoral. The constant media flow of connived disinformation is quite likely illegal as well.

We need to emphasize that the intensity of the whistle blowing coming from top level experts in immunology and vaccinology to make it imperative that the COVID injections must be withdrawn immediately from public distribution. Those responsible for this worldwide round of Russian roulette cannot claim in the future they were not made aware of the immense risks currently being incurred.

*

