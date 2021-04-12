The report said the US was responsible for 81% of the world’s armed conflicts between 1945 and 2001

By Dave DeCamp

Global Research, April 12, 2021Antiwar.com 9 April 2021

In the face of constant attacks by US officials over alleged human rights abuses, China released a report on Friday that blasts the US for its many military interventions that have created humanitarian disasters.

The report, titled “Severe Humanitarian Disasters Caused by US Aggressive Wars against Foreign Countries,” was released by the China Society for Human Rights Studies (CSHRS), which falls under China’s State Council Information Office.

“The majority of the aggressive wars were launched by the US unilaterally. They resulted in mass casualties and destruction of property and led to appalling humanitarian catastrophes. Such foreign interventions lay bare America’s selfishness and hypocrisy,” the report reads.

The report said that from the end of World War II to 2001, the US was responsible for 81 percent of the world’s armed conflicts. “According to incomplete statistics, from the end of World War II in 1945 to 2001, among the 248 armed conflicts that occurred in 153 regions of the world, 201 were initiated by the United States, accounting for 81 percent of the total number,” the study reads.

The report examined statistics of seven armed conflicts the US was involved in, from the Korean War to recent intervention in Syria. CSHRS said that besides direct military involvement, the US has also “intervened directly or indirectly in other countries’ affairs by supporting proxy wars, inciting anti-government insurgencies, carrying out assassinations, providing weapons and ammunition, and training anti-government armed forces.”

In recent years, US officials have turned up the rhetoric against China, and the Biden administration has been especially hostile. Beijing has maintained a more diplomatic tone, but since in-person talks between the two countries’ top diplomats in Alaska turned hostile last month, China seems more willing to call out Washington’s hypocrisy.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Dave DeCamp is the news editor of Antiwar.com, follow him on Twitter @decampdave.

Related Articles

19 March 2021

On July 10–11, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) held a two-day conference on the South China Sea, from which they published a 22-page report entitled “Recent Trends in the South China Sea and US Policy.” The CSIS has played a key role in the Obama administration’s ‘pivot’…

2 August 2014

16 March 2020The original source of this article is Antiwar.comCopyright © Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/china-blasts-us-military-interventions-human-rights-report/5742489