By The Global Research Team

Global Research, April 12, 2021

Dear Readers,

In an increasingly polarized world, political spin and media manipulation on complex issues are commonly used tools, creating dividing lines in the sand. Global Research provides a perspective free from the vested interests of major corporation-backed media.

If you too believe in the importance of the preservation of critical thought and discourse, we ask you to support Global Research by making a donation or becoming a member today. While political spin and media manipulation may be money making endeavours, denouncing and correcting the spin certainly is not.

We need the support of our readers in order to keep the Global Research project going…

Click to donate:

Click to make a one-time or a recurring donation

Click to become a member (receive free books!):

Thank you for supporting independent media.

The Global Research Team

Related Articles

9 November 2020

15 March 2021

8 March 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © The Global Research Team, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/global-research-vs-media-manipulation-we-need-your-support/5693974