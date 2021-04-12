6 hours ago April 12, 2021Jaime C.

By The Global Research Team

Global Research, April 12, 2021

Dear Readers,

In an increasingly polarized world, political spin and media manipulation on complex issues are commonly used tools, creating dividing lines in the sand. Global Research provides a perspective free from the vested interests of major corporation-backed media.

If you too believe in the importance of the preservation of critical thought and discourse, we ask you to support Global Research by making a donation or becoming a member today. While political spin and media manipulation may be money making endeavours, denouncing and correcting the spin certainly is not.

We need the support of our readers in order to keep the Global Research project going…

Thank you for supporting independent media.

The Global Research Team

