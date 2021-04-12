By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, April 12, 2021

Why NATO Destroyed Libya Ten Years Ago

By Manlio Dinucci, April 12 2021

Ten years ago, on March 19, 2011, US/NATO forces began their bombardment of Libya by air and by sea. The war was initiated directly by the United States, first through Africa Command (AFRICOM), and then through NATO under US command.

“Wipe the Soviet Union Off the Map”, 204 Atomic Bombs against 66 Major Cities, US Nuclear Attack against USSR Planned During World War II

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 12 2021

According to a secret document dated September 15, 1945, “the Pentagon had envisaged blowing up the Soviet Union with a coordinated nuclear attack directed against 66 major urban areas.

Historic Court Judgment in Germany: “Threat to the Well-Being of Children”. No Masks, No Social Distance, No More Tests for Students.

By reitschuster.de, April 12 2021

The Weimar District Court has ruled that the obligation to wear a mask, to maintain minimum distances and to perform rapid tests in schools pose a threat to the mental, physical or emotional well-being of the child.

U.S. Warships to Enter Black Sea in “Significant Signal” to Russia Over Ukraine

By Rick Rozoff, April 12 2021

Turkey has confirmed an earlier CNN report that the U.S. will send warships to the Black Sea in what a Pentagon official cited by CNN said was a demonstration of support to the government of Ukraine in response to claims of increased Russian military presence on Ukraine’s eastern border.

The News Media Offers Wall-to-wall Propaganda Every Day. The Death of Prince Philip

By Jonathan Cook, April 12 2021

The BBC, the state broadcaster, similarly ignored the wishes of its audiences, commandeering all of its many channels to manufacture and enforce the supposedly national mood of grief. That even went so far as placing banners on the CBBC channel for children encouraging them to forgo their cartoons.

Another of the Many Dark Sides of Vaccines. Getting the “Vaccine” After Having Had the Infection

By Luke Yamaguchi and Dr. Gary G. Kohls, April 12 2021

Getting a Covid “vaccine” after having had the infection should be regarded as a relative contradiction until comprehensive clinical studies are done that have established both short and long-term safety and efficacy.

Meet the 40 New Billionaires Who Got Rich Fighting COVID-19

By Giacomo Tognini, April 12 2021

Some made their fortunes developing new vaccines and promising antibody treatments, while others sell much-needed diagnostic tests and personal protective equipment.

Covid-19 and the Falsification of Death Certificates: The CDC’s “More Often Than Not” Clause

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 11 2021

At the outset of the Covid pandemic, the CDC had been instructed to change the methodology regarding Death Certificates with a view to artificially inflating the numbers of “Covid deaths”.

Ramsey Clark to Barack Obama: Stop the War in Ukraine!

By Ramsey Clark, April 11 2021

Ramsey Clark has passed away. His legacy will live forever. He has been a source of inspiration to anti-war activists for more than half a century.

Young People Are Particularly Vulnerable to Lockdowns

By Ethan Yang, April 12 2021

Colloquially known as lockdowns, these public health interventions effectively shut down most normal societal functions through the use of stay-at-home orders, school closures, business closures, bans on large gatherings, and travel restrictions.

French National Academy of Medicine: COVID Nasal Swabs Associated with Increased Meningitis Risk

By Jeanne Smits, April 12 2021

The Académie nationale de médecine, an independent but official learned society in France, published a statement on Thursday warning that nasopharyngeal swabs used for PCR tests to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus “are not without risks.”

Related Articles

12 April 2021

19 March 2021

16 March 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-why-nato-destroyed-libya-ten-years-ago/5742524