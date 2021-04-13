By Global Research News

Total Lockdown, Everything Closed: Urgent Appeal by German Medical Lawyer Dr. Beate Bahner

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel and Dr. Beate Bahner, April 13 2021

On Sunday 11 April 2021, Dr Beate Bahner, a lawyer, member of the Lawyers for Medical Law and member of the Lawyers for the Right to Enlightenment, made an urgent video appeal to all Germans.

UK Government Predicts ‘Third Wave’ of COVID Deaths ‘Dominated’ by Those Who Are Vaccinated

By Michael Haynes, April 13 2021

In official documents released by the U.K. government, models for the planned “third wave” of COVID-19 predicted that any hospitalizations and deaths would be “dominated” by people who had already been vaccinated.

The Shadowy Alliance Between Big Pharma and Big Tech: RFK, Jr. and Dr. Joseph Mercola

By Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Dr. Joseph Mercola, April 13 2021

CHD Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Dr. Joseph Mercola discuss how the narrative perpetuated by Big Pharma and Big Tech — that “vaccines are the only way to restore normalcy” — is leading to the destruction of our Constitutional rights.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Site Shut Down After 11 People Suffer Reactions, 2 Hospitalized

By Megan Redshaw, April 09 2021

A mass vaccination site in Colorado was shut down and 600 people with appointments turned away after 11 people experienced reactions, but state officials say side effects were “consistent with what’s expected.”

DNA/RNA Vaccines: “Can They Alter Our Own Genetic Codes”

By Dr. Ken Biegeleisen, April 13 2021

Everyone is talking about DNA/RNA vaccines. Can they alter our own genetic codes? The vaccine lobby says “Never!” I, however — laboring beneath the weight of a Ph.D. in virology — would instead quote Gilbert and Sullivan: “Well, hardly ever.”

Ramsey Clark, Human Rights Fighter – 1927-2021

By Sara Flounders, April 13 2021

Ramsey Clark was a founder of the International Action Center and inspired the political activists who used its structure to defend liberation struggles, oppose U.S. wars of aggression, defend political prisoners whether in U.S. prison-industrial complex or in the U.S.-backed dictatorships worldwide.

Facing the Facts of War with Russia

By Douglas Macgregor, April 13 2021

Conflict with Russia may be inevitable. Kiev’s strident threats to resolve the crisis in Eastern Ukraine with force of arms, combined with Washington’s refusal to acknowledge that Moscow actually has legitimate national security interests in Eastern Ukraine, makes it so.

Sweden Axes Gates’s Mad Global Warming Scheme

By F. William Engdahl, April 13 2021

For more than a decade Bill Gates has funneled millions of dollars into a scientifically mad scheme allegedly to study the possibility of “manmade global cooling.” The project, led by a Harvard physicist, proposes to send satellites into the atmosphere in order to drop tons of chemicals in an attempt to block the sun.

Tensions over the Arctic Are on the Rise

By Uriel Araujo, April 13 2021

Much has been written recently on Russian military activities in its far north region. Not so much has been written on NATO’s ambitions to militarize the Arctic or on the military activities of the US and their NATO allies in the region (or even their bellicose rhetoric regarding this issue).

The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 13 2021

We are at the crossroads of one of the most serious crises in modern history. We are living history, yet our understanding of the flow of events since January 2020 has been blurred. Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media.

“The Free World” Died of COVID-19

By Jordan Schachtel, April 13 2021

While it is easy to get carried away debating the merits of a heavily compromised man being the physical representation of the Free World, and how cringeworthy and depressing that is, I can’t help but get stuck on the possibility that the term itself is no longer viable. “What Free World?”

