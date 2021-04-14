By Global Research News

Global Research, April 14, 2021

Pfizer Vaccine May Put People at Higher Risk for COVID Variants, Israeli Study Shows

By Megan Redshaw, April 14 2021

Israeli researchers found people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine were eight times more likely to be infected with the South African variant, and people who received one dose of the vaccine were more likely to get the UK variant.

There is Hope. Coming to Grips with This Covid Chaos

By Peter Koenig, April 14 2021

There is hope that we may come to grips with this covid-chaos – worldwide deliberate systematic destruction of social systems and economies, country by country.

Fearmongering Goes Nuclear — ‘We’re in Brand-New Pandemic’

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, April 14 2021

In some areas of the world, including Florida, where I live, life has been fairly normal for almost a full year. Restaurants opened last April, and people have flocked here from out of state and even from other countries to enjoy the fresh air and open businesses. This clearly does not benefit the globalists’ agenda, so, right on cue, fearmongering is ramping up another notch.

Russia Deploys Two Armies, Three Airborne Units to Counter Threat from 40,000 NATO Troops on Its Border

By Rick Rozoff, April 14 2021

Major Russian officials today have warned of military threats posed by the U.S.-led thirty-nation North Atlantic Treaty Organization to its western border: its entire western border. And its northern one as well.

Militarize the Southern Border: Joe Biden Strikes Deal with Mexico and Central American States to Curb Migration

By Abayomi Azikiwe, April 14 2021

A crisis of migration into the United States from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras has resulted in negotiations by the White House with the governments of these countries aimed at preventing people from crossing the southern border.

Cuba’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates: Soberana 2 and Abdala

By Dr. Birsen Filip, April 14 2021

Cuba is the first nation in Latin America and the Caribbean to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to clinical trials, in spite of the immense challenges it faces from the genocidal U.S. commercial and financial blockade.

Whither India-Russia Ties?

By M. K. Bhadrakumar, April 14 2021

On Monday, the prominent Moscow daily Kommersant commented that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to New Delhi on April 5-6 “is not going to be easy because relations between the two countries are facing an increasing number of risks, which particularly include the Chinese factor test.”

Ramsey Clark – One of the Greatest

By Dr. Chandra Muzaffar, April 14 2021

The former US Attorney-General had spent decades in the struggle for human rights both when he was in government and after he ceased to be Attorney-General. He had been in the forefront of so many human rights causes that it will not be possible to offer some reflections on them in a single obituary.

CDC: 3,005 Recorded Deaths in VAERS Following COVID-19 Experimental “Vaccines” – More than Total Vaccine Deaths for Past 13+ Years

By Brian Shilhavy, April 14 2021

The CDC announced today that deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government funded database that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines, following experimental COVID injections, have now surpassed 3000 deaths since December of 2020.

Monsanto Fined $289 Million for Failing to Warn Users of Glyphosate-Cancer Link

By GM Free Me, April 14 2021

A San Francisco jury has found that the widely used herbicide, glyphosate (also known as Roundup) can cause cancer. The jury returned its verdict in the case of a former groundskeeper, Dewayne ‘Lee’ Johnson, who developed terminal cancer after regular exposure to the herbicide.

