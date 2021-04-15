A doctor asked the British Columbia provincial health officer, ‘Is this normal?’

By Celeste McGovern

Global Research, April 15, 2021

One patient died, two suffered anaphylactic reactions, three have ongoing disabling dizziness, muscle weakness, and chronic pain, and “numerous” patients developed allergic reactions after they received a first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine given to 900 mostly Indigenous people, according to a local doctor who works in the tiny Fraser Valley village of Lytton, British Columbia.

“I have been quite alarmed at the high rate of serious side effects from this novel treatment,” family doctor Charles Hoffe wrote in an April 5 letter to British Columbia Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry.

A 72-year-old patient with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) but no underlying cardiovascular disease complained of being continually more short of breath after receiving a first dose of Moderna’s experimental COVID vaccine, and 24 days after the injection, died “very suddenly and unexpectedly,” the letter said.

Three of Hoffe’s patients have “ongoing and disabling neurological deficits,” including continuing “disabling dizziness,” “neuromuscular weakness, with or without sensory loss” and “chronic pain,” with or without headaches. These ailments persisted for 10 weeks after their shots of the Moderna’s vaccine.

“It must be emphasized, that these people were not sick people, being treated for some devastating disease,” Hoffe wrote. “These were previously healthy people, who were offered an experimental therapy, with unknown long-term side effects, to protect them against an illness that has the same mortality rate as the flu. Sadly, their lives have now been ruined.”

Hoffe said two patients had anaphylactic reactions – life-threatening allergic reactions that can cause swelling of the throat, hives internally and externally, and dangerously low blood pressure – to the Moderna vaccine and “numerous” others have had milder allergic reactions.

Lytton is a village municipality with a population of 249 at last count in 2016, with another 1,700 living in the vicinity and on reserves of the neighboring six Nlaka’pamux communities. Hoffe is one of three doctors who works at the Lytton Medical Clinic and at St. Bartholomew’s Emergency Department.

“Are these considered normal and acceptable long-term side effects for gene modification therapy?” Hoffe asked the provincial health officer. “Do you have any idea what disease processes may have been initiated, to be producing these ongoing neurological symptoms,” the doctor asked in his letter to the government health officer.

To date, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 2,342 deaths, including 1,170 linked to Moderna’s vaccine. There are 304 reported anaphylactic shock events with Moderna’s vaccine.

A total of 941 permanent disabilities after COVID vaccination have been reported to VAERS, including 450 after Moderna shots.

Reports from VAERS include a 35-year-old Oklahoma man who developed nerve pain in both legs four hours after an injection of the first dose of Moderna vaccine and became progressively paralyzed and was diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome five days after the shot.

A 33-year-old woman from Nevada’s report said her breathing became difficult within three hours of receiving a shot of Moderna’s vaccine in January and she experienced paralysis, was hospitalized for five days, and is still unable to use her left arm three months later.

While public health officials have stated that only “one or two in a million” people are expected to have anaphylactic reactions to vaccines, a study published in March in the Journal of the American Medical Association reported an overall allergic reaction rate of 2 percent in the vaccinated health care workers it sampled. Anaphylactic allergic reactions to mRNA-based COVID vaccines occurred at a rate of 2.47 per 10,000, which is 247 in a million. The JAMA study found that the allergic reactions were more frequent among those who received Moderna’s COVID vaccine compared with Pfizer’s.

Hoffe’s letter to the provincial health officer said that he had noticed that “vaccine-induced side effects are going almost entirely unreported” and that the provincial vaccine injury reporting form “does not even have any place to report vaccine injuries of the nature and severity that we are seeing from this new mRNA therapy.”

“I am aware that this is often a problem, with vaccines in general, and that delayed side effects after vaccines are sometimes labeled as being ‘coincidences,’ as causality is often hard to prove. However, in view of the fact that this is an experimental treatment, with no long-term safety data, I think that perhaps this issue should be addressed too,” Hoffe wrote.

During the public health pandemic, the Lytton doctors have not treated any patients with COVID-19, Hoffe said. “So in our limited experience, this vaccine is quite clearly more dangerous than COVID-19.”

Given that the recovery rate from COVID-19 is similar to that of seasonal flu for every age category, and given that this was only the first dose and Moderna’s second-dose of the vaccine is known to have worse side effects, Hoffe asked the provincial health officer: “Is it medically ethical to continue this vaccine rollout, in view of the severity of these life altering side effects, after just the first shot?”

LifeSiteNews contacted B.C Provincial Health Officer Henry’s office to ask what her responses had been to Dr. Hoffe’s questions in his public letter. Her media relations officer asked for the request to be sent by e-mail but did not reply to it on Wednesday.

Dr. Hoffe’s office said he was out of the clinic until next week.

Moderna’s vaccine has been granted Emergency Use Authorization only. Clinical trials are not expected to be completed until at least October 2022.

*

Featured image is from Children's Health Defense

The original source of this article is LifeSiteNews
Copyright © Celeste McGovern, LifeSiteNews, 2021

*

Featured image is from Children’s Health DefensePresident Biden Says the Experimental Coronavirus Vaccines Are Safe. The Vaccines’ Fact Sheets Say Something Very Different.

The original source of this article is LifeSiteNews
Copyright © Celeste McGovern, LifeSiteNews, 2021

