Thank you for your support following the shockingly unjust decision on 27 January 2021 by a French Court of Appeal to refer Dr. Hassan Diab to trial. This comes three years after French investigating judges found consistent evidence of Hassan’s innocence and dismissed the case in 2018.

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, the Court of Appeal’s decision is exceptional, because never before, in terrorism cases, had a Court of Appeal opposed the investigating judges. The decision flies in the face of overwhelming evidence of Hassan’s innocence and offers Hassan as an innocent scapegoat. Hassan’s French lawyers point to the immense political pressure being applied to keep the case alive.

Hassan’s French lawyers have appealed to the Court of Cassation, France’s highest court, which will hear the case next month.

Statements by Organisations Supporting Hassan Diab

The list of civil society and human rights organisations standing in solidarity with Hassan Diab continues to grow. Organisations are urging the Canadian government to intervene, end Hassan’s Kafkaesque nightmare of injustice, and refuse a potential second extradition request from France.

Statements from organisations can be found here.Hassan Diab’s Long Odyssey of Injustice Continues

Please Write to PM Trudeau and Major Newspapers

We urge you to add your voice by writing to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, urging the Canadian government to refuse a potential second extradition request from France, and to put an immediate end to this continuing miscarriage of justice.

Your letter can be brief and from the heart. Please address your letter to:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pm@pm.gc.ca

and copy the following politicians:

Please share your correspondence with us at diabsupport@gmail.com

Also please consider submitting op-eds or letters to the editors of major newspapers voicing your concerns.

Many thanks to those who have already written. We greatly appreciate your support and invite you to keep urging the Canadian government to protect Hassan Diab.

Donate to Hassan Diab’s Legal Defence in France

Please consider making a donation to help cover the cost of Hassan’s ongoing legal defence in France. Your support is vital to protect Hassan’s rights and prevent his wrongful conviction. A donation of any amount is much appreciated and can make a difference.

So far, we have raised CAD $28,251 out of CAD $37,000 (or 25,000 Euros) to cover legal fees. 100% of all donations go towards paying for Hassan’s legal defence in France.

To donate, please visit: https://www.justiceforhassandiab.org/donate

Many thanks if you have already contributed. We greatly appreciate your generous support!

