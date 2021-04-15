By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, April 15, 2021

A Damned Murder Inc: Kennedy’s Battle Against the Leviathan

By Cynthia Chung, April 15 2021

The Eisenhower presidency would see Washington taken over by business executives, Wall Street lawyers, and investment bankers—and by a closely aligned warrior caste that had emerged into public prominence during World War II.

False Perception Fabrication Inc.

By Mark Taliano, April 15 2021

Mainstream Everything can create a pandemic out of anything, even out of a Low Infection Fatality Rate virus that arguably has not been properly isolated, purified, or replicated. And that is exactly what they did.

The WHO’s Vaccine Experts Inadvertently Communicate to the World that “Vaccine Hesitancy” Makes Scientific Sense

By Dr. Gary G. Kohls, April 15 2021This was first published in March 2020.

The FDA receives 45% of its annual budget from the pharmaceutical industry. The World Health Organization (WHO) gets roughly half its budget from private sources, including Pharma and its allied foundations. And the CDC, frankly, is a vaccine company.

European Union Plans to Buy 4 mRNA Shots for Every Human in the EU in 2022. Why?

By Dr. Meryl Nass, April 15 2021

There are 448 million humans in the EU. Why in heaven’s name would each one of them, regardless of age, need 4 shots in 2022 after they are fully vaccinated this year?

Florida, Texas, Idaho, Montana and Tennessee Have Banned So-called Vaccine Passports

By Dr. Meryl Nass, April 15 2021

The Indiana legislature debated the issue, but Democrats blocked a vote on it. South Carolina’s Senate unanimously voted to ban employers from mandating Covid vaccinations for employees.

Denis Halliday: A Voice of Reason in an Insane World

By Denis Halliday and Nicolas J. S. Davies, April 15 2021

Denis Halliday is an exceptional figure in the world of diplomacy. In 1998, after a 34-year career with the United Nations—including as an Assistant Secretary-General and the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq—he resigned when the UN Security Council refused to lift sanctions against Iraq.

Woke Virus: COVID Is Sustainable, Equitable, Inclusive, Racially Unbiased and Climate Aware

By Makia Freeman, April 15 2021

Did you know that SARS-CoV-2 is a woke virus? Did you ever notice how smoothly the COVID rhetoric has morphed with climate change rhetoric, Agenda 2030 rhetoric, Great Reset rhetoric and New World (NWO) rhetoric in general?

Does Biden Want to Provoke Russia into A Rash Military Action, “Leading” the World to the Brink of Nuclear War?

By Mark H. Gaffney, April 15 2021

Scarcely three months into his presidency, Joe Biden is “leading” the world to the brink of nuclear war over Ukraine. In February, Biden insisted that the US would never accept the Russian annexation of Crimea.

British Columbia: One Dead, Three Neurologically Disabled, ‘Numerous’ Reactions from Vaccine in Tiny Indigenous Village

By Celeste McGovern, April 15 2021

One patient died, two suffered anaphylactic reactions, three have ongoing disabling dizziness, muscle weakness, and chronic pain, and “numerous” patients developed allergic reactions after they received a first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine given to 900 mostly Indigenous people, according to a local doctor.

Seven Reasons Why a Vaccine Passport (Pass, Certificate or Whatever They Want to Call It) Should Give Us Pause for Thought

By Nick Corbishley, April 15 2021

Vaccine passports (or passes or certificates) are being rushed through around the world, including in places where most people have not even been able to get a vaccine yet. They are being touted as a way of jump-starting the global economy by providing a means for people to prove their vaccinated status.

The “Secret Agenda” of the So-called Elite and the Covid mRNA Vaccine

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, April 15 2021

The pathogenic or even deadly composition of this vaccine, which will also contain Nano-chips to control humanity, has certainly already been mixed in the world’s secret laboratories.

Personal Tribute to Ramsey Clark: Iraq and Rwanda

By John Philpot, April 15 2021

Our friend in struggle, Attorney Ramsey Clark, passed away on April 9, 2021. Ramsey affected many of our lives. We followed closely his opposition to the American invasion of Grenada in October 1983. We got to know him best from his Commission of Inquiry into the US war on Iraq in beginning 17 January 1991.

