This Week Most Popular Articles
- The WHO Confirms that the Covid-19 PCR Test is Flawed: Estimates of “Positive Cases” are Meaningless. The Lockdown Has No Scientific BasisProf Michel Chossudovsky, April 13 , 2021
- 6000% Increase in Reported Vaccine Deaths 1st Quarter 2021 Compared to 1st Quarter 2020Brian Shilhavy, April 1 , 2021
- Kissinger Warns Washington to Accept New Global System or Face a Pre-WWI Geopolitical SituationPaul Antonopoulos, April 5 , 2021
- The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 13 , 2021
- The Covid Vaccine Is an Integral Part of “The Great Reset”Anthony Hall, April 9 , 2021
- Historic Court Judgment in Germany: “Threat to the Well-Being of Children”. No Masks, No Social Distance, No More Tests for Students.reitschuster.de, April 12 , 2021
- 3,964 Dead 162,610 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”Brian Shilhavy, March 25 , 2021
- The “Secret Agenda” of the So-called Elite and the Covid mRNA VaccineDr. Rudolf Hänsel, April 15 , 2021
- Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination and the SPARS 2025-2028 Simulation? A Plan to Launch a New Pandemic?Peter Koenig, April 9 , 2021
- There is Hope. Coming to Grips with This Covid ChaosPeter Koenig, April 14 , 2021
- Pfizer Vaccine May Put People at Higher Risk for COVID Variants, Israeli Study ShowsMegan Redshaw, April 14 , 2021
- UK Government Predicts ‘Third Wave’ of COVID Deaths ‘Dominated’ by Those Who Are VaccinatedMichael Haynes, April 13 , 2021
- Latest Vaccine Flip-flop Gives the Vaccine Game AwayDr. Meryl Nass, April 7 , 2021
- DNA/RNA Vaccines: “Can They Alter Our Own Genetic Codes”Dr. Ken Biegeleisen, April 13 , 2021
- CDC: 3,005 Recorded Deaths in VAERS Following COVID-19 Experimental “Vaccines” – More than Total Vaccine Deaths for Past 13+ YearsBrian Shilhavy, April 14 , 2021
- Why NATO Destroyed Libya Ten Years AgoManlio Dinucci, April 12 , 2021
- Fearmongering Goes Nuclear — ‘We’re in Brand-New Pandemic’Dr. Joseph Mercola, April 14 , 2021
- SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028: A Repeat Rehearsal of Event 201?Peter Koenig, April 8 , 2021
- Russia Deploys Two Armies, Three Airborne Units to Counter Threat from 40,000 NATO Troops on Its BorderRick Rozoff, April 14 , 2021
- Dr. Ryan Cole Blows the Whole COVID-19 Propaganda AwayBill Sardi, April 7 , 2021
- Rebuttal Letter to European Medicines Agency (EMA) from Doctors for COVID EthicsDoctors for COVID Ethics, April 9 , 2021
- Media Censored COVID-19 Early Treatment Options that Could Have Reduced Fatalities by 85%. Prominent Medical DoctorPatrick Delaney, April 12 , 2021
- More People Died from Vaccines in the Last Three Months than in the Last Decade, Official Data ShowsAlvaro Colombres Garmendia, April 2 , 2021
- “The Great Reset” Is Here: Follow the Money. “Insane Lockdown” of the Global Economy, “The Green Agenda”F. William Engdahl, April 7 , 2021
- Another of the Many Dark Sides of Vaccines. Getting the “Vaccine” After Having Had the InfectionLuke Yamaguchi, April 12 , 2021
- The WHO’s Vaccine Experts Inadvertently Communicate to the World that “Vaccine Hesitancy” Makes Scientific SenseDr. Gary G. Kohls, April 15 , 2021
- The Coming Antibiotic-Resistance Pandemic that Could Make COVID Look Like the FluAlan MacLeod, April 9 , 2021
- 31 Reasons Why I Won’t Take the VaccineRabbi Chananya Weissman, March 22 , 2021
- Bill Gates’ Temporary Sterilization Microchip In Beta Female Testing. 2015 ReportHeather Callaghan, April 13 , 2021
- The Raging Twenties Review: Pipelinistan, Sino-Russia and moreMichael Welch, April 9 , 2021
- “Wipe the Soviet Union Off the Map”, 204 Atomic Bombs against 66 Major Cities, US Nuclear Attack against USSR Planned During World War IIProf Michel Chossudovsky, April 12 , 2021
- British Columbia: One Dead, Three Neurologically Disabled, ‘Numerous’ Reactions from Vaccine in Tiny Indigenous VillageCeleste McGovern, April 15 , 2021
- The Coronavirus Vaccine: The Real Danger is “Agenda ID2020”. Vaccination as a Platform for “Digital Identity”Peter Koenig, March 28 , 2021
- European Union Plans to Buy 4 mRNA Shots for Every Human in the EU in 2022. Why?Dr. Meryl Nass, April 15 , 2021
- Video: DARPA Is Working on COVID Vaccine, Implantable Microchip to Detect VirusSteve Watson, April 14 , 2021
- Pfizer Inc. “Fraudulent Marketing”: “Largest Health Care Fraud Settlement in Its History” (2009). US Department of JusticeUS Department of Justice, April 10 , 2021
- Video: The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona CrisisProf Michel Chossudovsky, April 10 , 2021
- Covid-19 and the Falsification of Death Certificates: The CDC’s “More Often Than Not” ClauseProf Michel Chossudovsky, April 11 , 2021
- Total Lockdown, Everything Closed: Urgent Appeal by German Medical Lawyer Dr. Beate BahnerDr. Rudolf Hänsel, April 13 , 2021
- Does Biden Want to Provoke Russia into A Rash Military Action, “Leading” the World to the Brink of Nuclear War?Mark H. Gaffney, April 15 , 2021
- The Covid Outbreak: “Biggest Health Scam of the 21st Century.” Report by 1500 Health ProfessionalsUnited Health Professionals, February 25 , 2021
- International Alert Message about COVID-19. United Health ProfessionalsUnited Health Professionals, March 16 , 2021
- Pre-emptive Nuclear War: The Role of Israel in Triggering an Attack on IranProf Michel Chossudovsky, April 10 , 2021
- The News Media Offers Wall-to-wall Propaganda Every Day. The Death of Prince PhilipJonathan Cook, April 12 , 2021
- COVID-19: Pandemic? Or Cult?Michael J. Talmo, April 6 , 2021
- U.S. Warships to Enter Black Sea in “Significant Signal” to Russia Over UkraineRick Rozoff, April 12 , 2021
- “The Free World” Died of COVID-19Jordan Schachtel, April 13 , 2021
- The Top Four Reasons Why Many People, Doctors and Scientists Refuse to Take the COVID VaccineArjun Walia, April 3 , 2021
- Washington’s Follies Are Dangerous to Us and to the WorldDr. Paul Craig Roberts, April 9 , 2021
- Woke Virus: COVID Is Sustainable, Equitable, Inclusive, Racially Unbiased and Climate AwareMakia Freeman, April 15 , 2021
