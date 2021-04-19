“I understand you have an opinion that you’d like to express,” one officer said to some protestors, adding that “free expression is everything in this country.”

By Beth Baisch

Protestors once again gathered at Queen’s Park in Toronto to speak out against the ongoing lockdowns, the latest amendment of which gives police increased authority to enforce the provincial stay-at-home order.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfX0%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1383457984001417216&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fplot-twist-toronto-police-make-no-arrests-allow-anti-lockdown-protest-proceed-one-day-after-doug-ford-restrictive-lockdown-measures%2F5743029&sessionId=91022cfc27303c6285a3baf09e606049536335e8&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ff2e7cf%3A1618526400629&width=500px

In sharp contrast to previous weeks where protestors were arrested and ticketed in accordance with the order, the police were far more relaxed during Saturday’s events.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfX0%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1383468298520588291&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fplot-twist-toronto-police-make-no-arrests-allow-anti-lockdown-protest-proceed-one-day-after-doug-ford-restrictive-lockdown-measures%2F5743029&sessionId=91022cfc27303c6285a3baf09e606049536335e8&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ff2e7cf%3A1618526400629&width=500pxOfficers stood in groups around the event itself, while others walked among the protestors in conversation.

“I understand you have an opinion that you’d like to express,” one officer said to some protestors, adding that “free expression is everything in this country.”

Another officer said

“There are at least two sides to everything,” one said, “and we’re always in the middle. We’re just trying to make it a safe place for everybody.”

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-2&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfX0%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1383468298520588291&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fplot-twist-toronto-police-make-no-arrests-allow-anti-lockdown-protest-proceed-one-day-after-doug-ford-restrictive-lockdown-measures%2F5743029&sessionId=91022cfc27303c6285a3baf09e606049536335e8&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ff2e7cf%3A1618526400629&width=500px

Since Doug Ford’s announcement that police would now be stopping vehicles in order, several police districts have said they do not intend to enforce the orders.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-3&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfX0%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1383251399144660995&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fplot-twist-toronto-police-make-no-arrests-allow-anti-lockdown-protest-proceed-one-day-after-doug-ford-restrictive-lockdown-measures%2F5743029&sessionId=91022cfc27303c6285a3baf09e606049536335e8&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ff2e7cf%3A1618526400629&width=500px

Protestors then embarked on their “Essential Exercise March,” referencing the fact that exercise is deemed an acceptable reason to be outside.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-4&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfX0%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1383471056556490754&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fplot-twist-toronto-police-make-no-arrests-allow-anti-lockdown-protest-proceed-one-day-after-doug-ford-restrictive-lockdown-measures%2F5743029&sessionId=91022cfc27303c6285a3baf09e606049536335e8&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ff2e7cf%3A1618526400629&width=500px

Travis Dhanraj, Queen’s Park Bureau Chief for Global News, reported that as a result of the police’s refusal to enforce Ford’s harsh measures, Ontario is currently “reconsidering” the playground closures and police stops.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-5&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfX0%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1383477492338491392&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fplot-twist-toronto-police-make-no-arrests-allow-anti-lockdown-protest-proceed-one-day-after-doug-ford-restrictive-lockdown-measures%2F5743029&sessionId=91022cfc27303c6285a3baf09e606049536335e8&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ff2e7cf%3A1618526400629&width=500px

Protestors passed through Trinity Bellwoods Park where they declared “cherry blossoms are essential” and called to “free the cherry blossoms” after the city blocked off access to the trees.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-6&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfX0%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1383494233932255243&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fplot-twist-toronto-police-make-no-arrests-allow-anti-lockdown-protest-proceed-one-day-after-doug-ford-restrictive-lockdown-measures%2F5743029&sessionId=91022cfc27303c6285a3baf09e606049536335e8&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ff2e7cf%3A1618526400629&width=500px

As the group made its way through the city, several passerby expressed their disapproval with the protestors. One threw at least two bottles of water from off a roof.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-7&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfX0%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1383517995503218702&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fplot-twist-toronto-police-make-no-arrests-allow-anti-lockdown-protest-proceed-one-day-after-doug-ford-restrictive-lockdown-measures%2F5743029&sessionId=91022cfc27303c6285a3baf09e606049536335e8&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ff2e7cf%3A1618526400629&width=500px

The march wrapped at Queen’s Park, with one participant shouting “Two weeks to flatten the curve became over 1 year!” at the Ontario Legislative Building.

