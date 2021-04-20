1 hour ago April 20, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Global Research: Honest Journalism in Uncertain Times

By Global Research News

Global Research, April 20, 2021

Dear Readers,

We regularly receive feedback from you telling us how important the articles we publish are to you, especially in today’s tumultuous and uncertain times. We thank you, and pledge that we will continue to deliver our daily dose of cutting-edge research and analysis, free of charge, for as long as we can.

If you look to Global Research as a resource for information and understanding, to stay current on world events, or to experience honesty and transparency in your news coverage, please consider making a donation or becoming a member. Your donations are essential in enabling us to meet our costs and keep the website up and running. Click below to become a member or to make a donation to Global Research now!

Click to donate:

Make a one-time or a recurring donation

Click to become a member (receive free books!):

View our membership plans

Thank you for supporting independent media.

The Global Research Team

16 November 2020The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/keep-diversity-and-transparency-in-media-alive/5640591

