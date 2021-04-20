By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, April 20, 2021

Denying the Demonic

By Edward Curtin, April 18 2021

RNA inoculations, misnamed vaccines. People are lined up for them now as they are being told incessantly to “get your shot.” The RNA inoculations are not vaccines. To call them vaccines is linguistic mind control.

In Our Hurry to Conquer Nature and Death, We Have Made a New Religion of Science

By Jonathan Cook, April 20 2021

Foolishly, we have made a religion of science. We have forgotten that in a world of unknowables, the application of science is necessarily tentative and ideological. It is a tool, one of many that we can use to understand our place in the universe, and one that is easily appropriated by the corrupt.

The Legitimacy of the WHO as a Gold Standard of Health is Dubious. Analysis and Review

By Dr. Gary Null and Richard Gale, April 20 2021

The WHO is the front line command post for medical prevention (i.e., vaccination) and treatment. Consequently its rulings are often regarded as the gold standard. On matters of global health, the WHO holds dominance.

Pentagon Adds Africa to Global Battleground with China and Russia

By Rick Rozoff, April 20 2021

Referred to as “malign actors,” China and Russia were accused of “coercive and exploitative activities” which “undermine and threaten” the stability of African nations. Anyone familiar with the history of Africa over the past five hundred years would have to be astonished by that claim.

The War of Global Corporate Wealth against Life and Humanity

By Emanuel Pastreich, April 20 2021

Certain traumatic events are engineered that shock the population, disorient the population and create a deep mental trauma that makes it impossible for the individual, or the group as a whole, to comprehend what is taking place.

Understanding Brazil’s Crisis

By Prof. Mauricio Metri, April 20 2021

Domestically, contrary to the world tendency, the after-coup administrations have implemented an ultra-liberal economic agenda characterized by privatization, flexibilization of labor and environmental laws, cutting government spending in education, health, research & development, etc.

AK-47. Kalashnikov: The Amateur Inventor Who Shot to Global Fame

By Caoimhghin Ó Croidheáin, April 19 2021

AK-47: Kalashnikov (2020) is a biographical film about Mikhail Timofeyevich Kalashnikov (1919–2013), the inventor and designer of the AK-47 automatic rifle.

Big Pharma Conglomerate with a Criminal Record: Pfizer “Takes Over” the EU Vaccine Market. 1.8 Billion Doses

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 18 2021

On April 14, 2021, the President of the European Commission confirmed that Brussels is negotiating a contract with Pfizer for the production of 1.8 billion mRNA vaccine doses. This astronomical figure represents 23 percent of the World’s population.

Vaccine Makers Destroy COVID Vaccine Safety Studies

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, April 20 2021

Makers of COVID-19 vaccines are now destroying long-term safety studies by unblinding their trials and giving the control groups the active vaccine, claiming it is “unethical” to withhold an effective vaccine.

Gates Unhinged: Dystopian Vision for Agrifood Must Not Succeed

By Colin Todhunter, April 18 2021

The high-tech/data conglomerates, including Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Google, have joined traditional agribusiness giants, such as Corteva, Bayer, Cargill and Syngenta, in a quest to impose a certain type of agriculture and food production on the world.

New Wind and Solar Up 50% Globally in 2020, as China Beats US by Over 4 to 1

By Prof. Juan Cole, April 19 2021

The new report on 2020 by the International Renewable Energy Agency reveals that the world’s renewable energy generation capacity increased by an astonishing 10.3% in 2020 despite the global economic slowdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Court Is Also to Blame for Daunte Wright’s Death

By Prof. Marjorie Cohn, April 19 2021

Like Derek Chauvin, who is on trial for killing George Floyd, Potter is not an exception to the rule. Both are typical representatives of a system of racist, violent law enforcement against Black people.

