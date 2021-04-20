Corporations, multinational investment banks, and the rich that they support, are trying to commercialize and control every aspect of human experience.

By Emanuel Pastreich

Corporations, multinational investment banks, and the rich that they support, are trying to commercialize and control every aspect of human experience in an absolute manner so that there will not be a single part of life that is not controlled by a multinational corporation and therefore the individual will be entirely subject to the whims of these global unaccountable powers and incapable of resistance. There are two fundamental strategies employed simultaneously. On the one hand, certain traumatic events are engineered that shock the population, disorient the population and create a deep mental trauma that makes it impossible for the individual, or the group as a whole, to comprehend what is taking place.

These shocks use an appeal to the reactive and emotional amygdala as a means to undermine the rational integrative response of the prefrontal cortex.

On the other hand, advertisements, commercials, images and themes, are repeated over and over in the media, on the internet, in TV shows and on billboards and in the design of the packaging of products that serve to induce a mass hypnosis of the brains of all citizens that renders them passive, and unable to resist persuasion from authority figures. This process is undertaken slowly, over months and years following complex algorithms which are kept secret. The repetition of themes, whether it is the positive impact of automation, global trade, owning an automobile or eating expensive food, serves to stimulate pleasure centers, and thus override the right side of the brain (without the individual being aware). Food, sex, excitement and anticipation are used as the main tool in this process. But selling products is not the primary goal. Rendering the population incapacitated and incapable of independent thinking is the goal.

It is critical in this process that individuals be isolated from each other, unable to communicate except through mediums controlled by multinational corporations, and offered only ineffective and superficial organizations to join that are incapable of effecting change, and which actively discourage the participation of members.

The specific parts that corporations set out to control are:

Food

Water

Housing

Heating and cooling

Electricity

Medicine

Hospitals and healthcare

Exercise

Security at the local level

Security at the national level

Education

Information about the world (journalism)

Environment

Work

Cultural expression and interaction

Friendship

Marriage and family

Communications with others

Money

Spiritual and psychological freedom

Science and technology

The body

The ability to be free from persuasion by third parties

Self-awareness and freedom of thought

Emanuel Pastreich served as the president of the Asia Institute, a think tank with offices in Washington DC, Seoul, Tokyo and Hanoi. Pastreich also serves as director general of the Institute for Future Urban Environments. Pastreich declared his candidacy for president of the United States as an independent in February, 2020.

