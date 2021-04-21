By Stephen Lendman

Global Research, April 21, 2021

Throughout its 30 year history, the Russian Federation never attacked or threatened another country.

In sharp contrast to US-dominated NATO, Moscow prioritizes peace, stability, cooperative relations with other nations and compliance with international law — a reality I’ve stressed many times before.

The same is true about China, Iran, and other nations free from the scourge of US imperial control.

What establishment media should explain, they suppress — instead featuring fabricated official narrative talking points.

Examples appear daily.

Citing and quoting EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s reinvention of reality, AP News reported the following:

On Monday, Borrell claimed that Russian forces in their own territory — conducting regularly scheduled military exercises and protecting the nation’s borders, their UN Charter right — risk confrontation with Ukraine, a falsified assessment.

Borrell also defied reality by claiming that imprisoned political nobody/Western darling/embezzler Navalny’s condition is “critical (sic).”

Along with unacceptably meddling in Russia’s internal affairs together with the US and UK, his remark turned truth on its head.

On Monday, a statement by Russia’s Penitentiary Service said the following:

“A medical commission…transfer(ed) A. Navalny to the inpatient department of the regional hospital for prisoners, located on the territory of the 3rd correctional facility in the Vladimir Region, which specializes in the dynamic examination of such patients,” adding: His health is stable and “satisfactory.”

Medically examined daily, he’s being treated with vitamin therapy.

Earlier in April, he was treated in Penal Colony Number 2’s medical unit — then returned to his cell when his condition improved.

Tests showed he had not contracted seasonal flu-renamed covid or any other disease.

Claims by Western officials like Borrell and their press agent media falsely claimed otherwise.

The Biden regime and EU block said they’ll hold Moscow accountable for his condition and safety.

Navalny is a US/Western political tool, used in waging war on Russia by other means.

His health and well-being only matter as long as he’s politically useful. Otherwise he’d be ignored.

The US, UK and Brussels falsely accused Russia of Pentagon/CIA orchestrated aggression by Ukrainian proxy forces against Donbass.

On Monday, the People’s Republic of Donetsk News Agency reported the following:

“Ukrainian armed formations shelled Yakovlevka on the outskirts of Donetsk on Monday evening” — citing the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC). “The shelling was reported at 5.55 p.m. originating from Ukraine-controlled Avdeyevka; the total of 12 rounds of 120 mm caliber were fired.” “All the attempts to reinstall the ceasefire through the coordination mechanism failed as Ukrainian ignored the requests.” “A shelling from Ukrainian positions has left eight transformer substations in north-western Gorlovka without power.” “A residential house at 40 Ermolovoi street, Komarova township was damaged.” “Additional Measures to Strengthen the Ceasefire were signed at the Contact Group meeting on July 22 (2020) to reinforce and control the indefinite ceasefire in effect since July 21, 2019, the latest in the series of more than 20 reconfirmation and announcements of the ‘silence regime.’ ”

Kiev rejected repeated attempts to restore peace and stability since its forces preemptively attacked Donbass in 2014.

Following orders from Washington, they’re perpetuating a permanent state of war along Russia’s borders.

Last Saturday, DPR People’s Militia deputy chief-of-staff Eduard Basurin explained that Kiev forces near the contact line with Donbass “violated the ceasefire 36 times over the past week” alone — using Western supplied heavy weapons.

On Monday, Southfront reported that Ukrainian forces continue near-daily preemptive attacks on Donbass.

None of the above is reported by Western media. Instead, reports like the following are featured.

According to Axios on Monday, Russian military exercises “near commercial shipping lanes in the Black Sea…threaten to strangle Ukraine’s economy (sic)” — citing a falsified Kiev war ministry “internal document,” conveniently leaked to to Western media, part of anti-Russia propaganda.

Separately on April 14, Russia’s Defense Ministry said passage of foreign warships and other vessels through the country’s Black Sea territorial waters will not be permitted from April 24 through October 31, adding:

Closed areas will not prevent free navigation by Ukraine ships or those of other countries from or to the Black Sea through the Kerch Strait between Russia’s mainland and its Crimean Republic.

Kiev and Biden regime State Department unacceptably objected — ignoring that regular shipping by Ukrainian vessels and others are unaffected by the move.

Continuing Washington’s war of words on Russia, Blinken spokesman Price “reaffirm(ed) (US) unwavering support for” colonized Ukraine, adding:

“We commend…its…restraint (sic) in the face of Russian provocations (sic), and call on Russia to cease its harassment of vessels in the region (sic) and reverse its build-up of forces along Ukraine’s border and in occupied Crimea (sic).”

Explaining Russia’s action, its Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said the above explained order came in response to “increased military activity of NATO, the US in particular, in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders in the Black Sea region” adding:

“The question is, what (does) the US ha(ve) to do with the Black Sea?” “What kind of national interests are they pursuing here…”

He noted that most “Americans have no idea where this sea is located” or perhaps even exists?

Hostile US-led NATO actions “forced (Moscow) to take measures to ensure the security of its territory,” adding:

Russia is willing to hold “talks (for) a political settlement.”

Patrushev and other Russian officials know that whatever the US-dominated West may agree to in talks with Moscow is virtually certain to be breached in the near-or-longer-term.

Since replacing Trump in January by brazen election fraud, Biden regime hardliners transformed Russia’s borders with Ukraine into the world’s top hot spot.

Their provocations risk confrontation with a nation able to hit back hard in self-defense if attacked.

If Washington’s drive for hegemony results in war with Russia, it’ll be made-in-the-USA with possible catastrophic consequences.

The same risk applies to South and East China Sea waters — especially the Taiwan Strait — because of the menacing US Indo/Pacific military footprint in a part of the world where it doesn’t belong.

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

VISIT MY WEBSITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman). Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

My two Wall Street books are timely reading:

“How Wall Street Fleeces America: Privatized Banking, Government Collusion, and Class War”

https://www.claritypress.com/product/how-wall-street-fleeces-america/

“Banker Occupation: Waging Financial War on Humanity”

https://www.claritypress.com/product/banker-occupation-waging-financial-war-on-humanity/Western Media Eager to See Ukraine Use US-Supplied Weapons Against Russia

23 September 2020

